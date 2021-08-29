Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 29, 2021

Carmel Kelly (née Lunn), St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, of Carmel Kelly (née Lunn), St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Cavan Town, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her parents George and Kathleen Lunn and her sister Kathleen Breaden. Much loved mother of Marion, Ronan, Carmel (Hanley), Deirdre and Ciaran. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, grandchildren Aislinn, Shane, Mark, Siona, Conor, Rory, Ruth, Molly and Niamh, her great grandchildren Olivia, Zoey, Harry, Aidan, Finn, Fia and Ryan, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Andrea, cousins Paddy, Anna and Sean, nieces and nephews, good neighbours and friends. May Carmel Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current Government restrictions, Carmel’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends at 3pm on Sunday, August 29 in St. Mel’s Cathedral, followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, may view the mass on the parish webcam on www.longfordparish.com .

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director. House private.

Thomas (Tom) Feeney, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, August 26 of Thomas (Tom) Feeney, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Philomena, father Thomas, sister Philomena and brother Fergus. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, sons Kieran and Damien, daughters Sinead and Claire, grandchildren, Colin, Emma, Saoirse, Senan, Zoe, Abbie, Freya, Dara and Lexi, his sister Gabrielle and her husband Mike, his extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, August 28 for family and friends only. Funeral cortege will leave his home at 1:45pm on Sunday, August 29 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing in place. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so funeral mass will be livestreamed on the following link. www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, August 27 of John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford. Loving husband of Finola and dear father of Mary, Sean and Paddy. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren Andrew, David, Cíarán, Killian, Niamh, Shauna and Daniel, son-in-law Martin, daughters -in-law Terri and Delourde, brothers Jimmy and Pat, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Charity and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne (A84CX52) from 4pm this Sunday evening, August 29 with removal the same evening to St Colmcille's Church, Skryne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Church limited to 50 people only). Strict Covid restrictions will be in place at all times.

Gerry Reilly, Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 27 of Gerry Reilly, Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary and formerly Rooskey, Roscommon (An Garda Siochana). Predeceased his brothers Michael A, Tommy Pat, John Joe and Bennie, and sisters, Margaret Rogers, Alice Preece and Mary Reynolds. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Michael, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Georgie, son-in-law Colm Murphy, grandchildren Kieran, Conor, Barney, Alice and Eve, sisters Teresa (Lennon), Monica (Alford), Nancy (Reilly), brothers-in-law Tommy (Lennon) and Tommy (Alford), sister-in-law Kathleen (Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Sunday, August 29 with removal on Monday morning, August 30 from his residence at 11.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Gerry’s Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, August 29 of Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. May Packie Joe Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

