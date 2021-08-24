Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford


The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, August 23 of James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rita, his son Derek and by his grandson David. Pee will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Gerry, Mickey and Jimmy, daughter Marie, partner Sandra, sister Patsy Neary, daughters-in-law Teresa, Jenny and Sarah, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.
Pee’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Pee and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com   The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford / Dublin
The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Esker Lodge nursing home, Cavan in her 95th year, on Sunday, August 22 of Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford and formerly Tourmakeady Road, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving family brother James Reilly, Rossduff sister Bridget Smith,UK nieces nephews relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Lakelands funeral home, Dublin road, Cavan on Monday, August 23 from 7pm until 8pm for family neighbours and close friends. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Tuesday morning, August 24 to arrive at St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Requiem mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below; 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media