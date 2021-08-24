Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, August 23 of James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rita, his son Derek and by his grandson David. Pee will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Gerry, Mickey and Jimmy, daughter Marie, partner Sandra, sister Patsy Neary, daughters-in-law Teresa, Jenny and Sarah, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Pee’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Pee and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Esker Lodge nursing home, Cavan in her 95th year, on Sunday, August 22 of Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford and formerly Tourmakeady Road, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving family brother James Reilly, Rossduff sister Bridget Smith,UK nieces nephews relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands funeral home, Dublin road, Cavan on Monday, August 23 from 7pm until 8pm for family neighbours and close friends. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Tuesday morning, August 24 to arrive at St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Requiem mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

