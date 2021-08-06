Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 6, 2021

Noline Shaw (née Waters), Glack, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford, on Tuesday, August 3 of Noline Shaw (née Waters), Glack, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents and loving husband Robert. Deeply regretted by son Robert and daughters Avril and Michelle (Ghee, Killashee), son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Catherine,brother John (Waters, Killashee) sister Edre (Mills, Abbeyshrule), grandchildren Robert, Roisin and Rian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At Peace.

Noline's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Dublin Road at 10.30am on Saturday, August 7 to arrive at St John's Church, Battery Road for Funeral Service at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Noline and her family the Funeral Service will be restricted to 50 people only.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Liubove Diakulic, Lithuania / 13 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in the loving care of the doctors and nurses of Mullingar General Hospital., on Thursday, August 5 of Liubove Diakulic, Lithuania / 13 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford Town, Longford. Liubove will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family here in Ireland and in her home country Lithuania.

Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. Rest in peace / IIsékis ramybéje.

A private cremation will take place.

Eugene Reynolds, Asanagh, Coolarty, Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan



The death occurred, in the loving care of David McCauley and Caroline Baxter's home, on Monday, August 2 of Eugene Reynolds, Asanagh, Coolarty, Co Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan. Eugene will repose at their home, Tullyboy, Kilnaleck on Thursday evening, August 5 from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday, August 6 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eugene is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Brigid, brothers John and Jimmy. May He Rest In Peace.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times, in line with current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people.

John (Timber) Smyth, Corduff, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 3 of John (Timber) Smyth, Corduff, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Derryhaun, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Philomena and dear father of Jennifer and John; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Erin and Cara, son-in-law Iain, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers Tom, Eamon and Brendan, sisters Nuala, Anne and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings but may be viewed online on Saturday, August 7 at 11am by following this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

John’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave his residence at 10:30am on Saturday morning, August 7, as he makes his way to St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Dogs Trust. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 3 of Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford. Ann will be sadly missed by her beloved husband George, sons Martin , Fintan and George. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her daughters-in-law Roisin and Emer, grandsons Luke, Evan and Ethan extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She rest in peace.

Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary for the repose of her soul will be live-streamed on link below at 7:40pm on Monday, August 9, before mass at 8pm. Funeral Mass in line with current government guidelines on Tuesday, August 10 in Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon and this may be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to all the staff at Mullingar Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Ann.

Bridget Hyland (née Hickey), Moygh, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford, on Tuesday, August 3 of Bridget Hyland (née Hickey), Moygh, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Christy. Bridget will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; son Chris and daughters Mrs. Mary Walsh (Dublin) and Mrs. Margaret Foley (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Martin and Francis and daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Breda, James, John, Martin, Joanne, Susan, Christopher, Teresa and Alan, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Bridget's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday, August 6 at 11.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Killashee for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Bridget and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please.

Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Sunday, August 1 of Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughters Roisin, Cathy and Marcella, grandchildren Natasha, Fiona, Liam, PJ, Jenny, Rose, Siobhan and Thomas, sons in law Bill and Carlos, brother Jimmy (Dublin), sister Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday morning, August 6 at 11am arriving at St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta via family residence, Mullinroe, for Funeral Mass at 12. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please. In line with current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. For live streaming click on link below:- www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Gerard (Gerry) Brady, 36 The Park, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, on Tuesday, August 3 of Gerard (Gerry) Brady 36 The Park, Strandhill Road, Sligo and late of Forthill, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his loving parents, Paddy and Lily. Dearly loved husband of Thérèse and devoted father of Andrew and Rachel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers and sisters Dympna, Vincent, Teresa, Ann and Tommy, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law Dave and Scott, sisters-in-law Kate and Olivia, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, colleagues and many friends, especially at the Yacht Club. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home at 36 The Park, Strandhill Road, Sligo, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 5 for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Friday, August 6 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times with numbers limited to 50. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at www.sligocathedral.ie . Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehilys Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay . Condolence messages can be left in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

Noel Charles, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death occurred, in New York after a long illness bravely borne, on Sunday, August 1 of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Kells, Co Meath. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles and beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. May Noel Rest in Peace.

Noel’s wake and viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5 from 4pm to 7pm in Wyman- Fischer Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York. 10965 with Funeral Mass on Friday, August 6 at 10am in St Margaret's RC Church, Pearl River, New York followed by cremation.

A memorial service and interment of Noel’s ashes will take place in Taughmon Cemetery, Mullingar with his late parents Genie & Noreen at a later date. "Resting where no shadows fall".

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;