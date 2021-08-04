Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Bridget Hyland (née Hickey), Moygh, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford, on Tuesday, August 3 of Bridget Hyland (née Hickey), Moygh, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Christy. Bridget will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; son Chris and daughters Mrs. Mary Walsh (Dublin) and Mrs. Margaret Foley (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Martin and Francis and daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Breda, James, John, Martin, Joanne, Susan, Christopher, Teresa and Alan, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Bridget's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday, August 6 at 11.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Killashee for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Bridget and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please.

Brendan Halpin, South Ring, Clonakilty, Cork / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, on Monday, August 2 of Bendan Halpin, South Ring, Clonakilty and formerly ‘Elm Lodge’, Battery Road, Longford. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Malone), much loved father of Tim and Colm. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, sons, brother John, sisters Mary and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Des and Tony, sister-in-law Mary, Aunt Mona, niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Under HSE and Government Guidelines a private Funeral will take place. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

Brendan’s Funeral Cortege will leave O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty at approximately 1pm on Thursday, August 5 proceeding via Emmet Square, Casement Street, Ring Village, Darrara, Gullane, Templebrian and onwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for a private Cremation. Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence link below or on www.patosullivans.ie

Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Sunday, August 1 of Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughters Roisin, Cathy and Marcella, grandchildren Natasha, Fiona, Liam, PJ, Jenny, Rose, Siobhan and Thomas, sons in law Bill and Carlos, brother Jimmy (Dublin), sister Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday morning, August 6 at 11am arriving at St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta via family residence, Mullinroe, for Funeral Mass at 12. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please. In line with current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. For live streaming click on link below:- www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, following a road traffic accident, on Friday, July 30 of Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tim Sweeney and his infant brother TJ. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ursula and Tommy, brothers Gary and Eddie, nephews, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from the home of Ursula and Tommy to St. Mary's Church Carniska on Wednesday August 4, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Owing to current Covid-19 restrictions, Tadhg's Mass and funeral is private to family and friends limited to 35 people. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Noel Charles, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath

The death occurred, in New York after a long illness bravely borne, on Sunday, August 1 of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Kells, Co Meath. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles and beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. May Noel Rest in Peace.

His remains will repose in Wyman-Fischer Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York. 10965.

Funeral Arrangements to be published later.

