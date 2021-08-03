Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Sunday, August 1 of Rose Hourican (née Murtagh), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughters Roisin, Cathy and Marcella, grandchildren Natasha, Fiona, Liam, PJ, Jenny, Rose, Siobhan and Thomas, sons in law Bill and Carlos, brother Jimmy (Dublin), sister Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP. House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Nuala Nally (née Phillips), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Friday, July 30 of Nuala Nally (née Phillips), Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 and formerly of Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Nuala, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Ciara, Deirdre and David and adoring Gigi of Liam, Conor and Gráinne. Predeceased by her brothers Frank and Brian and her sister Moya. Deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Collette, brothers Niall and Pat, sisters Finola and Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed on Tuesday, August 3, at 10am, using the following link - www.rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam .

Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, following a road traffic accident, on Friday, July 30 of Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tim Sweeney and his infant brother TJ. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ursula and Tommy, brothers Gary and Eddie, nephews, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from the home of Ursula and Tommy to St. Mary's Church Carniska on Wednesday August 4, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Owing to current Covid-19 restrictions, Tadhg's Mass and funeral is private to family and friends limited to 35 people. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Noel Charles, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath

The death occurred, in New York after a long illness bravely borne, on Sunday, August 1 of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Kells, Co Meath. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles and beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. May Noel Rest in Peace.

His remains will repose in Wyman-Fischer Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York. 10965.

Funeral Arrangements to be published later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;