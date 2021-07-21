Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Pat Rock, Shrule, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 96th year, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 20 of Pat Rock, Shrule, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, daughter Mary, and sons-in-law John, Peter, and Bill. Sadly missed by his loving sons Pat, Jim, and Tom, daughters Judy, Bridget, and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass this Friday, July 23 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/fhfYs037F1M . House private, please.

Patrick (Packie) McCormack, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 18 of Patrick (Packie) McCormack, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers, William (Billy), Michael and John, sisters Mary B, Emily, Margaret, brother-in-law Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, sons Ciaran, Mel, Michael and Paul, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Moira, brother-in-laws Oliver, Noel, Hubert Reilly, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren Heather, Eleanor, Lilly, Catherine, Ciara, Phoebe and Oliver Jr, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May Packie Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege arriving to St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara, Wednesday, July 21 via Coole, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Wednesday morning while maintaining social distance as per government guidelines.

For further information please contact Paschal at Masterson's Funeral Directors.

Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, July 18 of Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork and Drumlish, Longford. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Shane, Amanda, Chloe and Nicola. Daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Noonan), sister of Ray, Séamus and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Eva. Eva will leave her home in Barrack Street on Thursday, July 22 at 1.15pm approx and travel via Hill Road to the Private mass, for her family & close friends in St. Erasmus' Church, Aghada at 2pm, after which Eva will be laid to rest in All Saints' Cemetery, Whitegate. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines if paying your respects to Eva along the routes. May Eva Rest In Peace.

Tony (Joseph, Anthony) Boyce, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 20 of Tony (Joseph, Anthony) Boyce, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Olivia, Elaine, Caroline, Pauline and Mary, his sister Margaret, sons in-law, daughter in-law, partners, brother in-law Doug, sister in-law Peg, grandchildren Charlie, Harry, Ava, Mattie and Alex, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Tony's Soul Rest in Peace.

In line with Government Restrictions there will be a private funeral held for Tony. House strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your kind consideration at this time. The family would like to thank Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital for the care of Tony over the past few months, The HSE Palliative Care Team, Dr. Pat Cullen for his continued care and support of Tony over the past few months and Fr Nigel from Boherquill for the comfort he gave to Tony and his family in his last days.

Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, onTuesday, July 20 of Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Beloved wife of Patsy, predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Bouchier, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers; Tom, Pat, James, John and sister, MaryAnn Mooney. Much loved mother of Padraig, Seamus, Anna (McGahern), Thomas, Elizabeth (Shannon), Sean and Brendan, daughters-in-law; Annemarie, Sheila, Patsie, Vera and Mags, sons-in-law; Mel, Pat and Aidan, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Maureen, Kathleen and Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family members. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Elizabeth's requiem Mass will be private to family. Her funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.45am on Friday, July 23 to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For live streaming follow : https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Mary Ellen Crowe (née Gumley), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 19 of Mary Ellen Crowe (née Gumley), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her sons francis and Christopher.Sadly missed by her husband Chris sons and daughters Maria,Anne,Rosemary,Oliver,Geraldine and Stephen her many grandchildren,sons-in-law and daughters-in-law John,Chris,Tereza,Aidan and Therese,Brothers Michael,Barney and Tom,nieces,nephews relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence until removal on Wednesday morning, July 21 to arrive at St Patrick's church Kilnavart for funeral mass at 11am restricted to family and close friends with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.House strictly private please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore.

Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, of Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Parkes) and her sisters Teresa and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sons Johnny and Charlie, daughters Attracta and Anita, her adorned grandchildren Sean, Claire, Isibéal and Lucy, sons in law Paul and Cathal, brother Michael-John, sisters Bridgit, Elizabeth and Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her large circle of friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines, she will be reposing at her home on Tuesday, July 20 from 5pm to 8pm for Family, close friends and neighbours. Removal from her home Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30am, for Mass of the Resurrection to Rooskey Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Marion’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Friday, July 16 of Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford. Anita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her partner Stefan, son Anthony, daughter Joanna, brother Zbigniew, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Kamil, Alexander, Adam, Szymon, Martyna, relatives and friends. Spoczywoj w pokoju.

A private cremation will take place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin, on Friday, July 16 of Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Saturday, July 17 of Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen’s remains will repose at her residence, private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions, on Tuesday, July 20 from 4pm - 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 21 at 12pm in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Kathleen’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

