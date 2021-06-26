Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 26, 2021

Debbie Bridget Walker (née Neilon), Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 23 of Debbie Bridget Walker (née Neilon), Bawn, Moydow, Longford and formerly Muckerstaff, Coolarty, Granard. She is predeceased by her parents James and Bridget. Debbie will be forever remembered by her loving family, husband Charlie, sons Charles, Jason and Simon, brothers and sisters Mike, JP, John, Thomas, Derry, Basil, Mary and Annette, grandchildren Aaron and Stephen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. May She Rest In Peace.

Debbie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Friday, June 25 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday, June 26 at 2.30pm in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, followed with burial in Granardkill Cemetery. (Funeral mass limited to 50 people only). https://www.churchtv.ie/ardagh/ Family Home private please. Please practice social distancing at all times.

Brendan Collopy, No 7 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, in Tullamore General Hospital, on Wednesday, June 23 of Brendan Collopy, No 7 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and his brother Desmond. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Leonie, sons Michael and Derek and their partners Lizzy and Susan, his sister Marion, brothers Gerald, Arthur and Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and son-in-law Greg, his beloved grandchildren Andrew, Aaron, Chloe, Shelby, Ciara, Nichole, Avril and Abigail, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place on Sunday, June 27 after 10.30am Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Irene Dwyer (née Caslin), Arigna, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at U.C.H. Galway, following a brief illness, on Thursday, June 24 of Irene Dwyer (née Caslin), Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her beloved husband Packie, her parents Leo and Mary, brother Dessie and sister-in-law Mary. Irene will be sadly missed by her loving son Ciaran, daughters Leonie (Cahill) Ballinalee, Co Longford and Anita (Egan) Corofin, Co. Galway, sons-in-law, Seamus and Ja, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Colm, Orla, James, Ellen, Sarah, Peter and Páidí, brother Leo, sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday evening, June 26 from 7pm until 9pm.( Family and close friends please) Removal on Sunday afternoon, June 27 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna for Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. (adhering to the 2 Metre Social Distancing Rule, Church is limited to 35 persons) Interment afterwards in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Castleturvin Residence Comfort Fund.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on route to Church, in vicinity of Church and cemetery. The family thank you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.



Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Wednesday, June 2 of Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Birmingham and late of Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen her brother Bernard, sisters Molly and Bridie. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Jimmy, Caroline, Rosie, Susie and Jackie. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 8 at 11am. in St. Francis Church Birmingham. Link st.francis.livevideostream.co.uk The family appreciates your support at this sad time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;