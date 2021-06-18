Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 18, 2021

Gabriel Starkin, ''Windmill'', Milltownpass, Westmeath, N91 W3V8 / Offaly / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical 1, Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Thursday, June 17 of Gabriel Starkin, ''Windmill'', Milltownpass, Westmeath, N91 W3V8 / Offaly / Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernie (nee Feighery) and son Gabriel Brian. Gabriel will be deeply missed by his heartbroken daughters Elizabeth (USA), Edel (USA), Helga and Tina, son in law Declan, grandchildren Kealan, Eoin and Niall, sister Sr. Elizabeth, brothers Pat and Fr. Brian, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May Gabriel Rest In Peace.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning, June 19 at 11am to St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church yard or at the Cemetery. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.



Greg Bloxham, Gort Greine, Rahoon, Galway / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, June 14 of Greg Bloxham, Gort Greine, Rahoon, Galway / Drumlish, Longford. Sdly, missed by his partner Gabriella (Bella), his children Louis, Elizabeth and Mila, his father Matt, mother Kathleen, brother Niall, Bella’s mother Deirdre (Grandi), extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, June 19 at 4pm. The family who would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. House private, please. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Dorothy Whitton (formerly Lloyd) (née Rogers), Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balrothery Gardens, Blackhall, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Wednesday, June 16 of Dorothy Whitton (formerly Lloyd) (née Rogers), Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by her husbands James and William. Sadly missed by her loving son Roger (Dublin) and her daughters Flora and Hilda (Wicklow), daughter-in-law Anne and son-in-law Marty, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal leaving Kelly's Funeral Home, Longford, on Friday, June 18 to St Mary's Church, Rathowen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which will be private to family and friends only, limited to 50 people, in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time.

Krzysztof Szarlejko, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, June 11 of Krzysztof Szarlejko, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Magdalana, sons Kacper, Aleksander and Nikodem, daughter Kasia, mother Malgorzta, relatives and friends. Niech spoczywa w pokoju.

Krzysztof’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 19 at 10.40am to arrive at S Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Krzysztof and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com . The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;