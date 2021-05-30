Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 30, 2021

June Hanley (née O'Brien), Dundrum, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, following an accident, in the wonderful care of the staff in St Vincent’s and the Mater Hospitals, on Thursday, May 27 of June Hanley (née O'Brien), Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Niall. She will be very sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by her daughter Helen and son Barrie, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law AnneMaria, her adored grandchildren Jay, Jess and Seán, brothers Michael and Matt, sisters-in-law Carmel and Helen, brother-in-law Gus, cousin Angela, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Due to the current limit of 50 mourners, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 31 at 10 am in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud which may be viewed on https://www.kilmacudparish.ie/watch-mass-live/

Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26 of Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, and loving mother of Sarah Smyth (Navan), and James (Abu Dhabi), sadly missed by her son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brothers Michael and Ciaran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, June 1 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Laragh for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to current restrictions Bernie's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/laragh The cremation service can be viewed on http://lakelandscrematorium.ie Password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Anyone standing along the route are most welcome & are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. House strictly private.

Thomas Morrow, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his four sons: Tom, John, Rob & Andy, on Saturday, May 29 of Thomas Morrow, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary and sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Triona & Eilish, grand-children Éabha, Clódagh, Caoilinn, Ruairí, Daire & Cillian, brothers John, Paddy & Desmond, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, extended-family, wonderful neighbours and friends.May he rest in peace.

Departing his home on Monday, May 31 at 10:30am, passing through the town of Carrigallen and arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Thomas' funeral is confined to 50 people only. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen .

Bernadette (Bernie) Compton (née Doyle), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at her home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 29 of Bernadette (Bernie) Compton (née Doyle), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Derrylea, Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Much loved wife of William and adored mother of Ian and Ingrid. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Emily, brother Pat (Claremorris), sisters Evelyn (Navan) and Josephine (Cork), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home on Tuesday June 1 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Owing to government restrictions Bernie's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends, limited to 50 people and observing social distancing. Bernie's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking here. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Family flowers only flowers please, donations in lieu of if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice.

Phyllis Hourigan (née Murray), Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully on Saturday, May 15 of Mrs Phyllis Hourigan, (nee Murray) late of Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, aged 87 years. Loyal wife of 63 years to her late husband John RIP. Devoted mother to Mary, Kathleen, John, Patrick and Michael. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.

Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Leeds on Thursday, June 3 at 12.30pm followed by burial at Horsforth Cemetery, Leeds. Streaming of this service is available by following the link below. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK may be given by following the link https://private.streamingevent.co.uk/ phyllishourigan03062021 ‘May she rest in peace’

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Directors, Leeds 00441132326900.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

