Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 14, 2021

Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully following a brief illness, on Friday, May 14 of Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her son; Cahal, her first husband; Patsy Kennedy and her brother; Johnny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Cahal, her son; Dennis and daughter-in-law Margo, daughters; Colleen, Emma, Jeni, Caroline and Aisling, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; PJ and Connie, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Kathleen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday afternoon, May 16 at 2.30pm for funeral Mass at 3.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in line with HSE Guidelines Kathleen's home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Mornine, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 11 of Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Mornine, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Slamon and Rose Curran. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sisters Bridget Farrell and Martha Brady and his brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Edward and sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, Paddy will be reposing privately. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Friday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.

John O'Brien, Millmount, Mullingar, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, May 11 of John O'Brien, Millmount, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Lanesboro, Co Longford. A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; John will be very sadly missed by his wife and best friend Mary, son Declan, daughters Ursula, Elaine (Thornton), Denise (Walshe), Catherine (Smyth), Niamh and Anne-Marie (Swarbrigg), sisters Peg (Farrell) and Josie (O’Sullivan), daughter-in-law Jean, sons-in-law Matt, Alan, Andy, Ray and John, his adored grandchildren Kieran, Rory, Tom, Seán, Molly, Kate, Conor, Senan, Michael, Aedan, Aoibhinn, Isabelle, Tiernan, Cadhla, Ellie, Billy and Alana, brothers-in-law Louis, Dermot and Alan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May John’s soul rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 11am and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may leave a private message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.



Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

David O'Reilly, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, May 9 of David O'Reilly, Cavan Town, and Garrymore, Ballinagh. Survived by father Gerry, and mother Imelda (Nee Cronin) brothers Anthony and Niall, sisters Caroline and Regina, girlfriend Emma, godson Cillian, nephews Noah, Cian, Kayden, and Kia, brothers and sisters -in-law,Tom, Nicola, Ellis, and Joe, David will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives neighbours, colleagues and many friends.

Removal from Finnegans Funeral Home on Saturday morning, May 15 travelling via Tractor Motors Cavan to arrive St. Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines only 50 people at the Funeral Mass. David's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/548766359 Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Pieta House c/o Andrew Cronin, Funeral Director or any family member. May David Rest in Peace. House strictly private please.

Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff in Medical 2, Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 12 of Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Michael Gaynor and sister of the late Pearse, Sean, Mary (Baby), Kathleen, Gretta, Ciss, Winnie and Laura. Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her sisters Isabella Corrigan and Sue McGovern, her brother Thomas, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, her good neighbours, and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Bernadette's Funeral will come from the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh on Sunday, May 16 for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Funeral Home will be private to Family only, Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions and health safety, Bernadette's Reposing, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to 50 family members. Those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing and keep everyone safe.Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/548857770 No flowers please, donations would be appreciated to Palliative Care, Cavan C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Rd, Cavan or any Family member. The Gaynor Family would like to thank each of you for your understanding, cooperation and patience at this time. House Private Please.

Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning), Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Curam Unit, St. John’s Community Hospital, Ballytivnan, Sligo (non covid related), on Wednesday, May 12 of Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning), Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Peter (TP), sisters Elizabeth McGrath(USA) and Brigid Dwyer, and her brother John Patrick. Dearly beloved mother of Patrick (USA), Rosarie, Kevin (Australia) and Thomas. Sarah Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons and daughter, brother-in-law John Mc Grath, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, treasured grandchildren Tara, Karina, Georgina, Myles, Finian, Matthew & Paige, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May Sarah Anne's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

The funeral cortège will stop at Sarah Anne's residence at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 14, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill . Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to St John's Community Hospital Parent Comfort Fund. House private please.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Sarah Anne's funeral will be private for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Wednesday, May 12 of John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin and and late of Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Imelda and much loved father of Cepta, Padrig, Úna, Seán and Sinéad; sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law David and Stephen, Padrig’s partner Fiona, his adored grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Seán, Fiachra, Rachael, Niamh, Finn, Emma and Ciara, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.May John rest in peace.

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all John’s family and friends, a small funeral will be held in private. John’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew John would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.

To view John’s Evening Removal Mass on Friday, May 14 at 5pm please see link- http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 15 at 11:30 am please see link - http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

