Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 7, 2021

Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 6 of Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Longford. Frank, beloved husband of Anna May, loving dad of Francis, Lorraine, Grainne, Diarmuid, Marie and Paul, and his sisters Rosaleen and Veronica. Adored by his grandchildren Mark, Conor, Aaron, Amy, Mia, Oisin, Luke, Rian, Niamh, Darragh and Fiach. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted family, daughters-in-law Jan and Fiona, sons-in-law Declan, Ciaran and Declan, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest In Peace.

Removal this Saturday morning, May 8 from his residence to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with HSE guidelines, Frank's funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to the following link.

Elizabeth Brocklehurst (Glynn) (née O'Shea), Lakewood, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family in The University Hospital Galway, on Tuesday, May 4 of Elizabeth Brocklehurst (Glynn) née O’Shea, Lakewood, Ballyleague, County Roscommon and formerly of Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ethel O’Shea, brother Robert, sisters Patsy, Frances and Trixie. Betty is deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughters Samantha, Wendy, Louise and Aideen, son-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Billy, Eddie, Johnny, Ritchie and Sonny, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Betty’s funeral cortege will leave her family home at approximately 11.40am this Saturday, May 8, to arrive at Saint Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. With burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and very close friends – limited to 25 people. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Hayden, Strokestown Rd., Longford Town, Longford / Kimmage, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in St James’s Hospital with his family by his side, on Tuesday, May 4 of Paddy Hayden, Strokestown Road, Longford and Late of Larkfield Avenue, Kimmage. Paddy will be deeply missed by his son Garry, cherished grandchildren Aoife and Luke, daughter-in-law Maíre, his sisters and brothers Pamela, John, Richard, Kenneth, Karl and Susan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, great friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral for Paddy will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to Our Lady’s Hospice at https://olh.ie/fundraising/

The funeral will take place at 10am this Saturday, May 8 which may be followed through a web camera by selecting the following link. https://vimeo.com/event/153499 The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Paddy's wonderful carers, Clare and Michelle who were so kind to him during his Illness. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd-014925959.



Frank (Phonsie) Mitchell, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 5 of Frank (Phonsie) Mitchell, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his father Johnny and mother Marcella, brothers George and Peter and sister Nuala. Phonsie will be sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Brendan, Martin, Liam, Ricky and James, sisters Detta, Cella and Elsa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Phonsie's funeral cortege will leave his brother Ricky's residence in Rathowen on Saturday, May 8 at 11.20am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time.

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Heart Foundation, if desired. House private please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people and can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Seamus Fitzsimons, Kilgolagh, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Sheelin Nursing Home, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan, on Wednesday, May 5 of Seamus Fitzsimons (The Pub), Kilgolagh, Finea, Mullingar Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy Joe, John, sister Margaret and his nephew Seamus Óg. Sadly missed by Ciarán, his sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal from Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village on Saturday, May 8 arriving at St Mary's Church, Finea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines Seamus' Funeral will be private to family. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 4 of Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Albert and loving mother of Miriam, Philip, Emer, Leonie, Albert, Cathy and Andrea, and sister of Sr Emmanuel and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Anne and Erika, sons-in-law Kevin, Niall, Garret and Jamie, her adored grandchildren Phoebe and Heidi, Robert, Stephanie and Mark, Mia, Katie, Jack and Sarah, Charlie, Harry and Anna-Rose, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and her wonderful carers. May she rest in peace.

In following Government guidelines, a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 7 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, which can be viewed on the following web link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/KathleenReynolds

No flowers please. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society (Breast Cancer Research).

Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, May 4 of Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed by his daughters Rachel and Niamh, his mother Bridie and Jack, sister Heather, brother-in-law Jason, uncles, aunts, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, May 8 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cara Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

