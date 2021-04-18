Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 18, 2021 - evening

Michael Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Germany, on Friday, April 16 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly of Farnagh Hill, Longford. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his partner Helena, daughter Stacey, son Michael and their mother Áine, parents MC and Patricia, sisters Marie and Tracey, brothers Gavin and Conor and all his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private cremation will take place in Germany. A memorial service in celebration of Michael’s life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to express their personal sympathies to the family may do so using the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Sunday, April 18 of Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Treanmore, Mohill. Predeceased by her sister; Bridie and brothers; Benny and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; James her son; James Jnr. daughter-in-law; Rasa, grandson; Noah, sisters; Nellie Kavanagh (Mohill) Marian (Mohill) and Kathleen (UK), brother Charlie (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Claire’s residence will remain strictly private to her family only due to Covid restrictions. May Claire’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Joseph (Joe) Noone, Summerhill, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday, April 17 of Joseph (Joe) Noone, Summerhill, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved son Gary and sister Jo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen, son Michael, sister Mary Frances (Clondra, Longford), brothers Brendan (Dublin), Chris (South Africa), and Padraig (Baylin, Athlone), grandchildren Stephanie, Louise, David, Conor & Bobby, daughters-in-law Colette and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Athlone Hospice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joe for family members only. Mass cards by post, please.

For those who wish to live stream Joe's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Monday, April 19 at 11am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 14 of Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Dearly loved mother of James and Anne. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Harry, sister Jean, all her family circle and friends. At Rest.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday, April 19 in Sligo Methodist Church, Wine Street. Burial follows in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Service and burial are private to family. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. Family flowers only. Family home private please.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 2411114.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;