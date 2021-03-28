Deaths in Longford - Sunday, March 28, 2021

Richie Hanafee, 15 St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, March 27 of Richie Hanafee, 15 St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Alice. Richie will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Mary, son Richie, daughter Sharon, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Brendan, sisters Phillis (Clarke), Kathleen (Hanafee) and Dolly (Hussey), nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Richie.

Richie's funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Monday 29 at 10.45am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family home is private at all times due to Government Guidelines. If paying your respects along the route, please ensure you adhere to social distancing at all times.

Eileen Farrell (née Leavy), Cloughan, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore on Thursday, March 25 of Eileen Farrell (née Leavy), Cloughan, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth, her father Pat, her sister Nuala and her brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan and her daughters Edel (Longford), Mary Doyle (Kenagh) and Claire McDermott, her sisters Margaret Jones (Rhode, Offaly), Bridget Perry (Tinahely, Co. Wicklow), Bernie Campbell (Drumlish) and her brother Jimmy (Foighe), nieces, nephews, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Emma, Ciara, Amy and Ruth, sons-in-law Ambrose, Owen and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing privately at her home in Cloughan. Removal on Sunday, March 28 from her home to St Mary's Church, Moydow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm which will be private to family only in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time.

Dylan Leavey, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, March 23 of Dylan Leavey, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Very sadly missed by his loving parents, Una & Daniel Leavey, his sisters Abbi, Zoe, Aoife, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and all his extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions (restricted to 10) and by adhering to government requirements, the funeral service is private for the immediate family only. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral service but cannot due to the restrictions, can view Dylan's Funeral service (Live streamed) from Lakelands Crematorium (http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/) on Sunday, March 28 at 3pm. Please contact Ollie Fallon (087-9051687 or ollie@olliefallon.ie) for the password for the Live stream facility.



Mary Jo O'Brien (née Roddy), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Thursday, March 25 of Mary Jo O’Brien (née Roddy), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Anne Roddy, husband Jimmy, son Pat and daughter Marcella. Sadly missed her sons Timmy (Ardee), Seamus (Mullingar), Eugene and daughter Bridie (Castlepollard), son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Mary Jo rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, March 28 arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass via Whitehall. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Mary Jo’s Funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and management of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, where Mary Jo resided for five years. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;