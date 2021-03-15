Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 15, 2021

Maisie Bohan (née McWeeney), Drumhalla, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, March 13 of Maisie Bohan (née McWeeney), Drumhalla, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John Charlie and brother Sean McWeeney, Gorvagh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Joseph and daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren; Michael, Claire, Orla , Joseph, and Sean, niece; Martina and nephew; Raymond, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Maisie Rest in Peace.

Maisie's remains will leave the residence of her son Joseph on Monday morning, March 15 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with Covid restrictions Maisie's funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people. Maisie's funeral mass will be live streamed on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Jim Treacy, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge, Nursing Home, Ballyleague, in his 95th year, on Saturday, March 13 of Jim Treacy, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Ashbrook, Strokestown and London. Predeceased by his loving wife Breda, parents Michael John & Elizabeth, brothers Pat, Willie & Michael and sisters Elizabeth (Lewis), Lena (Treacy), Bridgie (Nugent) & Mamie (Coffey). Much loved father of Susan (Devine, Kildallogue) and Michael (London). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, March 15 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Jim's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE and will be broadcast on the parish radio frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation.

Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray Co. Wicklow, on Friday, March 12 of Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Arva, Cavan. Very sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Adrienne, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law, Brideen, Evelyn and Bernadette, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A very special thank you to all the staff at Atlanta Nursing Home for the wonderful care, love and support given to Eleanor over the last eight years. May She Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, March 15 followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Due to Covid guidelines, Eleanor's Funeral service is confined to family only. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

