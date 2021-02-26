Deaths in Longford - Friday, February 26, 2021

Lisa Moran, Pearse View, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her family and in loving care of the staff of the I.C.U. Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, February 21 of Lisa Moran, Pearse View, Longford and formerly of Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown. Sadly missed by her loving partner Patrick and son James, her parents Seamus and Moira, brother Damian, sister Paula, grandmother Kathleen, Damian's partner Madeleine, Paula's partner Gary, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Lisa's funeral cortège will leave her mother's residence at Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, at 11.40am on Friday, February 26 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.html

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Lisa and her family, her funeral service will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave a personal message for Lisa's family in the condolences section below.

The family appreciates your support and sympathy at this time. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Diabetes Ireland at https://www.diabetes.ie/

Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Kilmovee, Mayo / Newtowncashel, Longford / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, February 7 of Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Oldfield Road, London and formerly Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Sadly missed but remembered with love by her husband Andy, daughters Louise, Brenda and Hannah, granddaughter Evie, brothers Gerry, Pat and Fr. Vincent (Ardagh), extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Catherine will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday (March 1, 2021) at 11.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Gordon family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Funeral Mass can be viewed here – Kilmovee Parish church webcam or via Facebook. Family flowers only, please.

The Gordon family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/bgordon

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortege makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.

Sue Lynch (née Gilroy), Lacken Cross, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Wexford General Hospital with her three girls by her side, on Wednesday, February 24 of Sue Lynch (née Gilroy), Lacken Cross, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Mel and loving and much loved mother of Jackie, Sharon and Aoife. Sue will be sadly missed by her heart broken daughters, sons-in-law, Colm and John, Aoife's partner Cormac, her beloved grandchildren Eoin, Sean, Amy, Diarmuid and Liam, her brother, Sean, sisters Rose, Patricia, Bernie, Gabrielle and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, Bernadette, and Lily, her brother-in-law, P.J. nieces,nephews and her wonderful neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Sue will arrive home to her beloved Lacken on Thursday, February 25. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 27 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Potahee, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who wish to leave a message for Sue's family may do so on the condolence link on RIP.ie. In keeping with government guidelines Sue Funeral Mass will be family only please. and will streamed live on https://vimeo.com/516424573

Ray Harwood, London and formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his Family and the staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, February 24 of Ray Harwood, London and formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his beloved father Jim, brother Barry and his nephew Kevin. Will be very sadly missed by his loving Mother Esther, sisters Mar and Clare, brothers Jim and Niall, sisters-in-law Mary and Deirdre, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grandnephew and grandnieces, all his family circle and many friends. May he rest in peace.

The Funeral cortege will travel via Ballinagh on Friday, February 26, turning right to Crossdoney and then continue to St Patrick’s Church, Drumcor arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings and the real threat of Covid 19, Ray’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with his Family of 10 people.

The Harwood Family are very grateful for your cooperation and support at this sensitive time. Please leave your personal messages on the condolence page on RIP.ie. House strictly private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;