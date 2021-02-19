Deaths in Longford - Friday, February 19, 2021 - evening

Bernice Treacy (née Martin), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Roscommon / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family, on Thursday, February 18 of Bernice Treacy (née Martin),Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford. Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava & Conor, parents Hugh & Bridget, sisters Gloria & Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John & Ann, siblings Ian & Aislinn, extended Family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

It was Bernice's wishes that the house would remain strictly private to immediate family members only and in accordance with current Covid guidelines that no crowds would gather at the church or graveyard. This is obviously a very difficult time for family and friends. In accordance with Bernice's wishes should anyone want to share a memory of her, they can write a letter to us and post it to the family home.

Funeral mass will take place on Sunday February 21 at 1pm in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines,Bernice's Mass will be private to immediate family only. Mass will be streamed live via https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Roscommon/Mayo

Mike Hannifin, No 1 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, February 16 of Mike Hannifin, No 1 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford. He is predeceased by his father Johnny, brother Willie and sister Aggie. Mike will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Mary, wife Tracy, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mike.

Mike will repose in his home Privately. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday, February 19 at 10.45am, to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. (Mass will be restricted to 10 people only). Mass will be streamed live on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Please leave a message for the family in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Anne Sheridan, Connor Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 17 of Anne Sheridan, Connor Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, by her step-father Tom and by her brother John. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Edward and Stephen, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Olga and Orla, nieces Olga and Orla, nephews Sean, Eoin and Dean, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anne’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Anne and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Thomas (Tommy) McCabe, Carnagh, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at The General Hospital Cavan, on Wednesday, February 17 of Thomas (Tommy) McCabe, Carnagh, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret children Catherine, Mary, James, Maggie and Rosie, daughter-in-law Diane, sons-in-law George,Raymond, Anthony and Barry, sister Margaret Kane (Virginia), grandchildren Margaret, Niall, Sarah, Danial, Lucy, Saragh, James, Lydia and Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives. neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran for Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 20 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on.https://vimeo.com/514023622 House private please.

In accordance with Government guidelines and to protect everyone dear to Tommy and his family the Funeral Mass will be private. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so may leave their condolences for the family in the section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this difficult time.

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Wicklow / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice, on Thursday, February 18 of Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Sunday afternoon, February 21 from 3pm to 4pm. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings at all times. In line with government restrictions a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22 at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to The Wicklow Hospice. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace

May he rest in peace

Nellie Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Friday, February 19 of Nellie Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Donnelly (Fenagh), carers Milly and P.J. nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Nellie Rest in Peace

Nellie’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, February 20 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Nellie’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Nellie’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page, link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Rose Prendergast (nee Fox), Yonkers, New York / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, in her 76th year, of Rose Prendergast (nee Fox),Yonkers New York, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Rose was born in Ballinalee, Longford to James and Kathleen Fox. She is survived by her husband John T Prendergast, her children; Lisa Boland, John Prendergast and Karen McCarthy and her sons-in-law James Boland and John McCarthy. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren; James, Caitlin, Ryan and Claire Boland, John Patrick, Ciara, Dylan and Alana McCarthy. She will also be missed by her sister Alice and husband Joe Mogan (Pennsylvania, USA), her brother Tom Fox (Longford), sister-in-law Margaret Fox (UK) and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen and husband James Cullum, her brother James Fox and her brother Tom's wife Mary Kate.

A celebration of Rose's life took place at the Pelham Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11. Mass followed at St Barnabas Church, Bronx NY on Friday, February 12 with her burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne NY. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on pelhamfuneral.com

Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the USA, on Monday, February 15 of Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Casper, Wyoming, USA and formerly of Drumcrow, Ballinagh. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, and Seamus, sisters Ann and Christina, Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Eaman, Charlie, Paddy, and Gerry, sisters Julia, and Madge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the USA on Monday, February 22 in Casper Wyoming. It will be live streamed. A link will be provided at the weekend.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;