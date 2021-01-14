Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 14, 2021

Paula Ganley (née Toland), 30 Foynes Court, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, January 13 of Paula Ganley (née Toland), 30 Foynes Court, Longford Town and formerly Annaly Park, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Paddy and Lil. Paula will be lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, husband Stephen, sons Conor, Stephen and Kieran, daughters Lisa, Mary, Teresa and Paula, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Melissa, grandchildren Caitlin, Stevie, John, Leah, Maria, James and Aiden, neighbours and her many close friends.

Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back on memories comfort you tomorrow. Rest In Peace Paula.

Paula will repose in her home on Thursday, January 14. Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Friday, January 15 at 10.45am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery. (Funeral Mass restricted to 10 people only). Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Cancer Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family home is private at all times please. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a message for her family in the condolences link on RIP.ie.

Anna (Nancy) Crawford (née Mulligan), Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th year, in the loving care of all the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home and Dr Emma O'Hara, Castlepollard, on Wednesday, January 13 of Anna (Nancy) Crawford (née Mulligan), Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband, William; sisters Miriam (Gilligan) and Kathleen (Corcoran), her brother Andrew; and her son-in-law Harold.

A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her family Bríd Donohoe, Anne Bedford, Margaret McGahern, William, Mai Murray and Helen Cronin, sons-in-law Val, Mick, Michael, Mike, daughter-in-law Josie, her 25 adored grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Nancy’s funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgwbnOW1mHY&feature=youtu.be

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Noel (Martin) Dodd, Killester, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 12 of Noel (Martin) Dodd, Killester, Dublin and late of Aughnacliffe, Longford. Noel, dearly loved husband of Mary (Caulfield), devoted dad to Ronan, Deirdre, Grainne and the late Pauline, loving granddad to Rebecca, Martin, Anthony, Matt, Rachel, Conor and Laura, dear father-in-law to Martina, Kieran, the late Ruairí and brother-in-law to John. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for the immediate family only. For those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, the service can be viewed via webcam on Thursday, January 14 at 10am by visiting www.churchservices.tv/killester . Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only.

Margaret Culbert (née Donlon), Forkhill Road, Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her three adoring daughters, Maria, Sinéad and Michelle, on Tuesday, January 12 of Margaret Culbert (née Donlon), Forkhill Road, Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth and formerly Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Michael Culbert, daughter of the late Catherine and Timothy Donlon, a native of Longford. Fun loving Grandma to Sophia and Leon. Loving sister to Michael, John (deceased), Cathy (deceased), Paddy, Timmy and Bridie. Loving partner to Michael. Close friend to her sisters and brothers-in-law. Loved and missed by her sons-in-law John, Rogier and Kevin, her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. The Mass can be viewed by following this link: http://www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Margaret by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, January 14 as the funeral cortege leaves her home, proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church for Funeral Mass at 11am and afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Regrettably, due to Covid 19 restrictions, house is private. You are encouraged to leave a personal message and your memories of Margaret in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.



Mary Boles (née Geraghty), Tallagh Hill, Belmullet, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Tí Aire Nursing Home, Belmullet, on Monday, January 11 of Mary Boles (née Geraghty), Tallagh Hill, Belmullet and formerly of Longford and Blacksod, Belmullet. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Julia. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Mari and Eileen, sons Eamon and Kevin, sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Bridget and Ann, brother Martin, son in law Ian, daughter in law Fiona, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral will depart from McDonnells Funeral Home, Belmullet on Thursday morning, January 14 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Aughleam for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Emlybeg Cemetery.

In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary’s funeral will be private for immediate family only.For those who would like to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes through the town and en route to the church, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the streets, roadsides, outside the church and cemetery ensuring public health and safety is being upheld to the highest standard.

The Boles families appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Memorial Mass for the soul of Mary will be held at a later date. For those who cannot attend due to restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Maureen Elizabeth Holmes (née Lundie), Newcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, January 11 of Maureen Elizabeth Holmes (née Lundie), of Newcastle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Wife of the late Robert Holmes. A much loved member of our family, she will be deeply missed by her sister, Edna, and by her nieces and nephews, Margaret, Vyona, David, Stanley, Bronwen and Rosalie.

A private Funeral Service will take place at St Michael’s Church, The Square, Castlepollard on Friday, January 15 at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Nancy Noone (née McKeown), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Fintown, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 12 of Nancy Noone (née McKeown), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Fintown, Donegal. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and recently her daughter Grainne. Much loved and adored mother of Maureen, Bríd, Seamus, Martin, Ann, Finola, Sean, Harry, Cliodhna and Niamh. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving to Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, January 15 for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Nancy's Funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. Nancy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at this link and available on the local parish radio 108FM. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. House strictly private please. Thank you for your cooperation.

Kathleen Hazell (née Donlon), Hants, England/Doon, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, December 27 of Kathleen Hazell (née Donlon), 34 The Fair Way, Rowlands Castle, Hants, England /Doon, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Paul and much loved mother of Simon, Fiona, David and Lizzie. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Margaret, and her brothers Eugene and Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, grandchildren Daisy, Adam, Audrey, Sylvie, Orla and Mo, sister Maura, daughters-in-law Lorna and Robin, Lizzie's partner Hamish, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Aidan, sisters-in-law Joan and Nancy, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 18t at 10.30am in the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, Havant, England. Mass will be live streamed and available by clicking Here. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie