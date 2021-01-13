Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Noel (Martin) Dodd, Killester, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 12 of Noel (Martin) Dodd, Killester, Dublin and late of Aughnacliffe, Longford. Noel, dearly loved husband of Mary (Caulfield), devoted dad to Ronan, Deirdre, Grainne and the late Pauline, loving granddad to Rebecca, Martin, Anthony, Matt, Rachel, Conor and Laura, dear father-in-law to Martina, Kieran, the late Ruairí and brother-in-law to John. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for the immediate family only. For those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, the service can be viewed via webcam on Thursday, January 14 at 10am by visiting www.churchservices.tv/killester . Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only.

Margaret Culbert (née Donlon), Forkhill Road, Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her three adoring daughters, Maria, Sinéad and Michelle, on Tuesday, January 12 of Margaret Culbert (née Donlon), Forkhill Road, Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth and formerly Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Michael Culbert, daughter of the late Catherine and Timothy Donlon, a native of Longford. Fun loving Grandma to Sophia and Leon. Loving sister to Michael, John (deceased), Cathy (deceased), Paddy, Timmy and Bridie. Loving partner to Michael. Close friend to her sisters and brothers-in-law. Loved and missed by her sons-in-law John, Rogier and Kevin, her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. The Mass can be viewed by following this link: http://www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Margaret by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, January 14 as the funeral cortege leaves her home, proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church for Funeral Mass at 11am and afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Regrettably, due to Covid 19 restrictions, house is private. You are encouraged to leave a personal message and your memories of Margaret in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.



Mary Boles (née Geraghty), Tallagh Hill, Belmullet, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Tí Aire Nursing Home, Belmullet, on Monday, January 11 of Mary Boles (née Geraghty), Tallagh Hill, Belmullet and formerly of Longford and Blacksod, Belmullet. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Julia. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Mari and Eileen, sons Eamon and Kevin, sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Bridget and Ann, brother Martin, son in law Ian, daughter in law Fiona, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral will depart from McDonnells Funeral Home, Belmullet on Thursday morning, January 14 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Aughleam for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Emlybeg Cemetery.

In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary’s funeral will be private for immediate family only.For those who would like to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes through the town and en route to the church, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the streets, roadsides, outside the church and cemetery ensuring public health and safety is being upheld to the highest standard.

The Boles families appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Memorial Mass for the soul of Mary will be held at a later date. For those who cannot attend due to restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin / Kilmacanogue, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 80th year, after a long illness, which she fought bravely and with dignity in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Vincent’s University Hospital and Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, January 10 of Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Calary, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow and Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Seán Murray (Carrickmines and Taghshinny, Co. Longford) and loving mother of Cathy, Seán and Ed. She will be very sadly missed by her adoring children, grandchildren Millie, George, Max, Seán, Thea, Zara and Emma Jane, loving sister and best friend Niamh, brother, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place but may be viewed on webcam on Wednesday, January 13, at 11am at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.

Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but due to current circumstances cannot, may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Cancer Research Ireland (www.cancer.ie) and Guide Dogs for the Blind (www.guidedogs.ie) “Mizpah”

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

James (Jimmy) Leahy, Millcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Sunday, January 10 of James (Jimmy) Leahy, Millcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath and Ballymorris, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Molly, his son Kevin, brother Jack and son in-law Gerry. Deeply regretted by his beloved sister Mai, his sons Seamus, Liam, Sean, Mel, Brendan, daughters Bridget, Catherine and Teresa, his many grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, January 13 at 12pm. Can be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/ Private burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie

Nuala Martin (née Dennany), Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital in the company of her heartbroken daughter Maev and beloved niece Joyce and with the support and care of the wonderful doctors, nurses and carers in the Mater Private Hospital, on Sunday, January 10 of Nuala Martin (née Dennany), Dublin / Arva, Cavan. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, son and daughter, Niall and Maev, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandson Gus, sister Mildred,sister-in-law Mary Dennany, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Nuala’s life with friends and extended family. Those who would have liked to attend Nuala’s Funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ . The Funeral Service which will take place in St Gabriels Church, Clontarf, Dublin 3, can be viewed on line Wednesday, January 13, at 10.30am, please click on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gabriels-church-clontarf . Burial thereafter in Glasnevin Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cork Street, 01-6778902.

Maureen Elizabeth Holmes (née Lundie), Newcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, January 11 of Maureen Elizabeth Holmes (née Lundie), of Newcastle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Wife of the late Robert Holmes. A much loved member of our family, she will be deeply missed by her sister, Edna, and by her nieces and nephews, Margaret, Vyona, David, Stanley, Bronwen and Rosalie.

A private Funeral Service will take place at St Michael’s Church, The Square, Castlepollard on Friday, January 15 at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

