Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 11, 2021 - evening

Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin / Kilmacanogue, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 80th year, after a long illness, which she fought bravely and with dignity in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Vincent’s University Hospital and Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, January 10 of Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Calary, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow and Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Seán Murray (Carrickmines and Taghshinny, Co. Longford) and loving mother of Cathy, Seán and Ed. She will be very sadly missed by her adoring children, grandchildren Millie, George, Max, Seán, Thea, Zara and Emma Jane, loving sister and best friend Niamh, brother, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place but may be viewed on webcam on Wednesday, January 13, at 11am at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.

Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but due to current circumstances cannot, may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Cancer Research Ireland (www.cancer.ie) and Guide Dogs for the Blind (www.guidedogs.ie) “Mizpah”

Eugene McGerr, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, January 9 of Eugene McGerr, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his wife Nora, brother John, sister-in-law Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Eugene's funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 12. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private, please.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Eugene and his family, his funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current Covid 19 restrictions are unable to, may like to leave a personal message for Eugene's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. If desired, donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Pauline Kilduff, Croshea House, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, January 10 of Pauline Kilduff (nee Murray) Croshea House, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly Corry, Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and infant son Thomas, sisters Sr Immaculata, Sr M Joseph and Dympna, brothers Brendan and Declan. Deeply regretted by her son Matthew, daughters Ursula (Smith), and Mona, Dublin. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Laura, Louise, Siobhan, Katherine and Thomas, daughter-in-law Patricia, son-in-law Bert, nephew Michael, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Pauline's funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, January 12 at 11.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's church Ardagh for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government restrictions the house and funeral will be private for family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current Covid 19 restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Pauline's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Susan Jane Howard (née Crowe), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her 98th year in the loving care of her family at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ann Howard, Creenagh, Longford, on Saturday, January 9 of Susan Jane Howard (née Crowe), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Richard, William, Tom and the late James. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Ann, Pauline and Eileen, grandchildren William, Nigel, Mervyn, Amy, Adam, Daphne and Robert, great-grandson James, sister Anna Dugdale, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. ‘Safe in the Arms of Jesus’.

Susan’s cortège will leave the home of her son, Richard, (Creenagh, Longford) on Monday, January 11, passing via Leitrim Cross, Briskill and Clooncumber and arriving at St Paul’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Houses Private Please. Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Susan and her family, her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current Covid 19 restrictions are unable to, may like to leave a personal message for Susan’s family in the “condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Nursing Service, www.cancer.ie/donate



Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

James (Jimmy) Leahy, Millcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Sunday, January 10 of James (Jimmy) Leahy, Millcastle, Castlepollard, Westmeath and Ballymorris, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Molly, his son Kevin, brother Jack and son in-law Gerry. Deeply regretted by his beloved sister Mai, his sons Seamus, Liam, Sean, Mel, Brendan, daughters Bridget, Catherine and Teresa, his many grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, January 13 at 12pm. Can be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/ Private burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

