Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 30, 2020 - evening

Michael Duffy, 39 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness bravely borne, on Tuesday, December 29 of Michael Duffy, 39 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, his daughter Ann, his parents Frank and Kathleen and sister Betty (Yonkers). Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Patrick (Honda), daughters Cathy and Caroline, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Patrick and Francis, sisters Marie (Sligo), Kathleen (Roscommon) and Ann (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Michael’s Funeral cortege will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, on Thursday, December 31 at 10:30am approximately via Annaly Park, Richmond Street, Main Street and Dublin Street to arrive at Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only, the Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal message in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Teresa Casey, Mahoraveen, Lanesboro, Longford / Ballinasloe, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, December 28 of Mary Teresa Casey, Woodlands, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Mahoraveen, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Annie, by her brother Joseph and by her sister Kathleen. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her cousins, relatives and many good friends. May she rest in peace.

Mary’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning, December 31 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro (via Mahoraveen) for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Mary’s Mass will be streamed live on the St. Mary’s Parish Lanesboro Facebook page and can be viewed by clicking on the link: https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/videos/1033146853764473/.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to government restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Marian Reilly (née Canny), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Wednesday, December 30 of Marian Reilly (née Canny), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her husband Brendan, sons Gary, Raymond, Derek and daughter Louise, her mother Sally, sisters Kathleen, Helena, Ronnie and brothers Martin and Christy daughters in law Elaine and Aisling, son in law Norm and Raymond's partner Sarah, grandchildren Aaron, Oisin, Caragh, Rian and Aoife and nieces and nephews. Sister in law Bridie, brother in law Philip and many wonderful friends from near and far.

May Marian's Gentle Soul Rest in Heavenly Peace. House strictly private please.

Funeral Mass at 11 am Friday, January 1, 2021 in Saint Mary's Church Carrigallen. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Louth / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, December 29 of Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Louth and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Seamus, son of the late Susan and Bernard, beloved husband of Gloria (née McAleer), and brother of Brian and Noel. Seamus will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers, father in law Edward, brothers in law Adrian, Alan and Gary sisters in law Valerie, Linda, Samantha, Diamond, and Cheryl, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Level 5 restrictions Seamus’s funeral will take place privately on Thursday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am, for 10 family members only, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on www.chirchservices.tv/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Seamus’s cortège leaves his home on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals on 0429334283.

Jill Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Monday, December 28 of Jill Cowan, Nova Ves 6, Lesany, Netvoice, 25744, Czech Republic and formerly of Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Dearly beloved partner and best friend of Martin, adored mother of Mia and Finn. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Edwin and Margaret, brothers Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane) sister Lynn and partner Michael. Remembered with love by her partner, daughter, son, parents, brothers, sister and her partner, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Family home strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”



Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity and courage surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 19 of Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Cloontagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife and best friend of Thomas, devoted mother to Kenneth, Elaine and Gillian and adored grandmother of Ellen, Alec and Emma. Moira will be greatly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sisters Catherine and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Una, sons-in-law Kevin and Niall, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May Moira Rest in Peace. In keeping with government guidelines in respect of public gatherings, Moira's funeral Mass will be held in private. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie on Wednesday, December 30 at 11am. Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the Condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

