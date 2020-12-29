Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Mary Teresa Casey, Mahoraveen, Lanesboro, Longford / Ballinasloe, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, December 28 of Mary Teresa Casey, Woodlands, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Mahoraveen, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Annie, by her brother Joseph and by her sister Kathleen. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her cousins, relatives and many good friends. May she rest in peace.

Mary’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning, December 31 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro (via Mahoraveen) for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Mary’s Mass will be streamed live on the St. Mary’s Parish Lanesboro Facebook page and can be viewed by clicking on the link: https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/videos/1033146853764473/.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to government restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Louth / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, December 29 of Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Louth and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Seamus, son of the late Susan and Bernard, beloved husband of Gloria (née McAleer), and brother of Brian and Noel. Seamus will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers, father in law Edward, brothers in law Adrian, Alan and Gary sisters in law Valerie, Linda, Samantha, Diamond, and Cheryl, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Level 5 restrictions Seamus’s funeral will take place privately on Thursday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am, for 10 family members only, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on www.chirchservices.tv/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Seamus’s cortège leaves his home on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals on 0429334283.

Jill Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Monday, December 28 of Jill Cowan, Nova Ves 6, Lesany, Netvoice, 25744, Czech Republic and formerly of Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Dearly beloved partner and best friend of Martin, adored mother of Mia and Finn. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Edwin and Margaret, brothers Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane) sister Lynn and partner Michael. Remembered with love by her partner, daughter, son, parents, brothers, sister and her partner, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Family home strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Terence (Terry) Blessington, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, December 27 of Terence (Terry) Blessington, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen McCann and Bridget Dillon and his brother Seamus. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael (Granard), Sisters Kathleen Dalton (London), Sheila O'Reilly (London), Deirdre McIntyre (Monaghan), Eileen Pitney (London), his brothers in law, sister in law, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grand nieces, relatives and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral to take place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Tuesday, December 29 at 11am. Terry's funeral cortege will travel via Terry's home in Pulladoey on route to St Joseph's Church, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to attend his funeral, but who can not due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity and courage surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 19 of Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Cloontagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife and best friend of Thomas, devoted mother to Kenneth, Elaine and Gillian and adored grandmother of Ellen, Alec and Emma. Moira will be greatly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sisters Catherine and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Una, sons-in-law Kevin and Niall, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May Moira Rest in Peace. In keeping with government guidelines in respect of public gatherings, Moira's funeral Mass will be held in private. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie on Wednesday, December 30 at 11am. Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the Condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Bridget McCloat (née McDaniel), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at her home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 27 of Bridget McCloat (née McDaniel), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and late of Carraroe, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her loving husband Tony, son in law Joseph, fondly remembered by her daughters Cathrine, Bridget, Teresa & Ann, sons James & Michael, brother James, sister Mary (USA), sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Funeral will arrive to Saint Adamnan's Church, Skreen, Co Sligo on Tuesday, December 29 for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Skreen. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the Funeral Mass will be for family, please adhere to social distancing. House private please.

Michael Egan, Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the wonderful staff in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, on Sunday, December 27 of Michael Egan, Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Beloved brother to his sister Mae and dear uncle to Celine, Brendan & Tom Mc Guinness who will miss him greatly, also deeply regretted by Lawrence Corr (UK), the Gallagher family (UK), grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Michael's kind, gentle and agreeable nature will be missed by everyone who knew him.

May he Rest In Peace. Michael's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 29 at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. Michael's funeral Mass will be available online via Tully's funeral Directors page https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/ Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with the co-operation of the family, Michael's funeral is private to family. Attendance at the funeral Mass is limited to 10 (ten) people. If you would like to send a message of sympathy, please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your support and understanding at this time.

Patricia Leddy (née Galligan), Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 27 of Patricia Leddy (née Galligan), Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Predeceased by her sons PJ and Thomas. Sadly missed by her daughters Sheila, Breege, Rosemary, Eileen, Ann, Colette, Aisling, her devoted grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, Ann's partner Gerry, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May she rest in Peace. Removal to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 29. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and government advice the funeral Mass will be private to family only please. Those wishing to extend their sympathy to the family may do so in the condolence link on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please.

