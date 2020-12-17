Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 17, 2020

Liam Briody, Knockmartin, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, December 15 of Liam Briody, Knockmartin, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret, by his sisters Mary and Rita and by his brothers Philip and Michael. Liam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Nan (Longford), brother Bernie (Longford), Dominic (London), James (Scotland), Pat (Longford) and Peter (Australia), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Liam’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 17 at 5.40pm for removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Friday, December 18, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Biruta Gaile, Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, December 15 of Biruta Gaile, Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford. Biruta will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Armands, son Eddie, daughter Evita, sister Laima, son-in-law, grandchildren Patricia, Evelina and Adelina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Biruta’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 21 at 10.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Kathleen Ledwith (née McEvoy), Killeen, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, December 15 of Kathleen Ledwith (née McEvoy), Killeen, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Relict of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Lily (Healy), brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas’s Church, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, December 17 for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley), Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 1 of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 18 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. Those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to due to Covid-19 restrictions and those living abroad are welcome to leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Keech Hospice https://www.memorygiving.com/catherinecoady

The funeral mass will be live streamed on

https://www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have helped Betty throughout her illness. A heartfelt thank you to the Luton and Dunstable and Lister Hospitals and Keech Hospice for their devoted care to Betty and to the Luton based Leitrim and Mayo Associations for their kindness and support.

