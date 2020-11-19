Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 19, 2020

Derek Purcell, Longford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, November 15 of Derek Purcell, Longford and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin. Derek, beloved son of the late Ann and Frank, cherished brother of Ruth and the late Gerard and a much loved uncle of Amy and Jack. Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Derek’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Derek’s Funeral Service can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday afternoon, November 21 at 4pm.

If you would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions, you cannot. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices. Family flowers only, Please. Donations, if desired, to the Pieta House.

Eilish Carrigy (née Smith), Ballinalee PO, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Joseph's Care Centre, after a short illness, on Tuesday, November 17 of Eilish Carrigy (née Smith), Ballinalee PO, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Andy, brother Francie, sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sons Andrew and Michael, daughter Carmella, brother Bernie, sister Anna Rose, daughter in law Una and Carmen, son in law Brian, grandchildren Caimin Sam, Tom, Braiden, Odhran, Davin, and Sabrina, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eilish Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, house is private, please. A private funeral Mass for Eilish will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 12pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Those who cannot do so can leave a message in the "condolence" section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Eilish's Mass will be streamed live on parishofclonbroney Facebook page.

Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, November 15 of Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Peter, her daughter Diana and son Gerard and his partner Helena, her granddaughter Erin, sisters Mary McGonigle (Ardagh), Mag (Longford), brothers Eamon (Edgeworthstown), John (Moyvore), Paul (Longford) and Aidan (Ardagh), her uncles Sean (Edgeworthstown)) and Michael (Athlone), her nieces Denise, Amanda, Pauline and Louise, nephews David, Dillon, Adam, Kian, Eoghan, Leo and Liam, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, November 19 from her home to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family and friends and limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page of RIP.ie. House private, please.

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 18 of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends. May Maggie-Ellen Rest in Peace.

Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, November 21 at 11.30am, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Funds in Lough Erril and Arus Carolan Nursing Homes, Mohill, c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.



Regina Foley (née Flynn), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, November 15 of Regina Foley (nee Flynn) The Oaks, Swords formerly of Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, brothers Gerry and Enda and sister Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Jennie and sister Bernie. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Reposing at 5 Sliabh View, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 18 from 6.30pm to 8pm, for family and close friends only. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim for funeral Mass on Thursday, November 19 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions can leave a personal message below by clicking on the "condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Michael’s Funeral Service will take place in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, November 19 at 10.30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Wednesday, November 18 at 11.30pm Irish time. (GMT) If you wish to view the live video stream, please click on the link below, the link will be live 15 minutes before the service commences, and will be available to view again for several days before being removed. https://www.belindajanevideo.com/client-video/michael-beirne/

The family invites you to light a candle with them during the service to celebrate his wonderful life. Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the ‘Condolence Section’ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

