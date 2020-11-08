Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 8, 2020

Jimmy McLoughlin, Clooneena, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, November 6 of Jimmy McLoughlin, Clooneena, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, his infant daughter Mary, his sister Sr. Mel and by his parents John and Ellen. Jimmy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Ann, Imelda, Maireád, Helen, John, Jim and Peter, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Maria, Olivia, Grace and Daniel, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Jimmy’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, November 9 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of The Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences “ section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House private please.

Aubrey Thomas Victor Hyland, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 6 of Aubrey Thomas Victor Hyland, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Ina, brother William and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sister Prairie, sisters-in-law Claire and Mamie, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Resting at his home on Saturday November 7, with house strictly private for family only, please. Funeral service in St Columba's Parish Church, Corrawallen, at 3.30pm on Sunday, November 8, restricted to 25 people, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Corrawallen Church Repair Fund c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore, or any family member.

Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this time.

Timothy (Tim, Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Leitrim / Lorrha, Tipperary



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, aged 91, on Saturday, November 7 of Timothy (Tim,Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Lorrha, Co Tipperary. Back in the arms of his beloved Tina (died 27 June 20). Much loved and deeply missed by son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grand-children Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews and large extended family; also by his old ESB colleagues, hurling teammates and many valued friends and neighbours.

Following current guidelines, house will sadly be private and private funeral and burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 9 at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tim & Tina’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Hourican, Chicago, USA and formerly of Mulrick, Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in Chicago, on Wednesday, November 4 of Sean Hourican, Chicago, USA and formerly of Mulrick, Gowna, Cavan. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Mary, children Kevin, Maura, Edmund, Sheila and Clare, his sons-in-law Doug and Steve, daughter-in-law Kelly and grandchildren.

Sadly missed by his sister Eileen, brothers Hugh, Edmund, Patrick and Joseph, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Maureen O'Broin (née Timoney), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin, on Tuesday, November 3 of Maureen O'Broin (née Timoney), Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Finea, County Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, daughter-in-law Caroline and loving mother of Conor and Brian. Sadly, missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Roisin, grandchildren Lauren, Florence, Cian and Erica, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines a private family Funeral will take place. The funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am on Monday, November 9 at this link https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham

Please leave a message of condolence for Maureen’s family in the Condolence section below. “Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest”. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Oak Cottage Care Home, Hatfield, England, on Sunday, October 11 of Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie (Callaghan); Teresa and Bernadette (Mahon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Bernie Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 7 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for 12.30pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

In compliance with public guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings Bernie’s Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message below by clicking on “Condolences” on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Murtagh (née Browne), Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Brandon Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 22 of Kathleen Murtagh of Coundon, Coventry and late of Halfcarton, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, long time friend Noel and sister Mary. Devoted mother to Nuala, Caroline and Kevin. Rest in Peace.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Micheal, Eamon, Eugene and Brendan, sisters Josie, Betty, Olive and Carmel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service by invitation only will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Coventry followed by burial

