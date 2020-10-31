Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 31, 2020

Breda Small (née Breen), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, October 30 of Breda Small (née Breen), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Sam Dennigan, Clooneena, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 29 of Sam Dennigan, Clooneena, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Agnes, his son Tom and by his son-in-law Jack. Sam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Jo, daughters Frances (Dublin), Marie (Dublin) and Pauline (Tralee), son Michael, sister Betty McGrath (Dublin), daughter-in-law Susan, sons in law Barry and Cormac, grandchildren Owen, Sam, Jenny, Ciara, Ruth, Sam, Faye, Dan, Lucia and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Sam’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home at 12.40pm on Sunday, November 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House strictly private please.

Tommie Smith, Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 30 of Tommie Smith, Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by his daughter Amanda and his parents James and Bridie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Dympna, his loving children Lisa, Killian, Shannon and Donna, brothers Seamus, Sean and PJ, sisters Ann (Kelly) and Breege (Lyons) mother in law May (Harten), son in law Colin (Lynch), brother's in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from his home on Sunday morning, November 1 arriving at St Mary's Church Ballinarry for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this difficult time. House private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Monaghan Palliative care c/o the undertaker or any family member.

John Donlon, Templemichael Glebe , Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 27 of John Donlon, Templemichael Glebe , Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford. John will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years Gretta, sons Gerard (Tullamore), Eamonn (Isle of Man), Raymond (San Francisco ,U.S.A), Angus (Leeds) and Mark (Virginia, U.S.A), daughters-in-law Trish, Carol, Eileen, Doreen and Amy, the grandchildren he enjoyed so much Amy, Rory, Jennifer, Darragh, Ashling, Stephen, Darren, Ciara, Shona, Rheanna, Maeve, Connor and Ronan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

John’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House private please.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen (Evelyn) Egan (née Davitt), Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband and family, on Wednesday, October 28 of Kathleen (Evelyn) Egan (née Davitt), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her sister Brigid. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters Una, Carmel, Kathleen, Nóirín and Mary; sons-in-law, thirteen grandchildren; brothers Liam (Hysie), Pat and Tom, sisters Maureen, Noreen, Eilish and Sabina; brothers-in-law Eamon, Paddy, Dominic and Michael Egan, Gerry Doran and Pat Sheridan; sisters-in-law Imelda and Paula Davitt; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Evelyn Rest in Peace.

Removal from Evelyn’s home on Saturday, October 31 arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery via Castlepollard. House private, and all funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at the following link on Saturday: http://coole-church.click2stream.com

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Egan’s Garage, Castlepollard, will be closed until further notice due to bereavement.

Kathleen Murtagh (née Browne), Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Brandon Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 22 of Kathleen Murtagh of Coundon, Coventry and late of Halfcarton, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, long time friend Noel and sister Mary. Devoted mother to Nuala, Caroline and Kevin. Rest in Peace.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Micheal, Eamon, Eugene and Brendan, sisters Josie, Betty, Olive and Carmel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service by invitation only will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Coventry followed by burial

