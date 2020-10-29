Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 29, 2020

John Donlon, Templemichael Glebe , Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 27 of John Donlon, Templemichael Glebe , Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford. John will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years Gretta, sons Gerard (Tullamore), Eamonn (Isle of Man), Raymond (San Francisco ,U.S.A), Angus (Leeds) and Mark (Virginia, U.S.A), daughters-in-law Trish, Carol, Eileen, Doreen and Amy, the grandchildren he enjoyed so much Amy, Rory, Jennifer, Darragh, Ashling, Stephen, Darren, Ciara, Shona, Rheanna, Maeve, Connor and Ronan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

John’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House private please.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Nolan, The Village Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary / Ballinagh, Cavan / Greystones, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 28 of Mary Nolan, The Village Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin and formerly Holycross Village, Thurles, Co Tipperary / Ballinagh, Cavan / Greystones, Wicklow. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Sadie. Deeply regretted by her sisters Rita Casey (Ballinagh) and Sadie Nolan (Greystones), brother-in-law Noel, nephews Jerry and Ciaran, grandnephew Brandon, Mary's partner David, relatives neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Mary's funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Friday, October 30 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Kathleen (Evelyn) Egan (née Davitt), Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband and family, on Wednesday, October 28 of Kathleen (Evelyn) Egan (née Davitt), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her sister Brigid. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters Una, Carmel, Kathleen, Nóirín and Mary; sons-in-law, thirteen grandchildren; brothers Liam (Hysie), Pat and Tom, sisters Maureen, Noreen, Eilish and Sabina; brothers-in-law Eamon, Paddy, Dominic and Michael Egan, Gerry Doran and Pat Sheridan; sisters-in-law Imelda and Paula Davitt; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Evelyn Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements in due course. Egan’s Garage, Castlepollard, will be closed until further notice due to bereavement.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret (Peggy) Boylan (née Lynch), Main Street, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mount Hybla Private Nursing Home, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 27 of Margaret (Peggy) Boylan (née Lynch) Main Street, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Lismacanican, Mountnugent. Predeceased by her husband, Mattie Boylan, brother Pat Lynch and sister Philomena Lynch. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving and devoted daughter, Marcella, her adored grand-daughter Chloe, her son-in-law Peter, her sisters Rose McGarry and Sr. Bernadette Lynch, her brother Mattie Lynch and brother-in-law, Joe McGarry, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines, Peggy’s Funeral, burial and family home will be private. The Funeral cortège will leave the family home on Thursday, October 29 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Kilnaleck for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Crosserlough. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this difficult time. Family flowers only please.

Mary McKenna (née Lee), Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 16 of Mary McKenna (nee Lee), Hollyrood Gardens, London,, Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary. Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Mary's remains will be repatriated on Thursday, October 29 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Clara, Killybrone, Co Monaghan, H18 W602 at 5pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary's funeral mass will be limited to 25 people only. If you wish to leave a message for the family, please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

