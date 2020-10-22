Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 22, 2020

Christopher (Chris) Skehal, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, on Tuesday, October 20 of Christopher (Chris) Skehal, Dublin / Longford (Ireland and Scotland). Loving partner and best friend of Jennifer, loving step-dad of Chelsea, Sandra and Nicky and loving brother of Pauline, Kathleen, Eileen, Louis, Louisa, Mollie, Patricia and the late Nicholas; sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

In line with HSE / Government advice regarding Covid-19, and to ensure the safety for all, a private funeral will take place. Condolences may be left for the family in the ‘condolence’ section on RIP.ie.

Chris’s funeral service may be viewed online at 4pm on Friday, October 23, at the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

May he Rest in Peace.

Richard (Ricky) Latimer Hackett, York, North Yorkshire & Formerly of Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully, at his home in York, on Thursday, October 1 of Richard (Ricky) Latimer Hackett, York, North Yorkshire and formerly of Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his son Daniel (Canada) wife Eileen, stepchildren Donna, Michael and Barry (York), his sister Marina Hackett- Johnson and family (Colchester, Essex), his brother Raymond and family (Clacton-on-Sea), also family members Ita Flood and family (Mohill), cousins, relatives and his many good friends and fellow music lovers in Longford and York. Rest In Peace.

Ricky’s Cremation Service will take place this Friday morning, October 23 at York Crematorium in the White Rose Service Chapel at 9.30 am and is available on Website https://www.obitus.com Username: Xu50 4481 Password: 638529

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the ‘Condolence Section’ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this time.



Patrick (Paddy) Cowan, Oaklea Wood, Welwyn, Herts, formerly Winchmore Hill, London and, Longford / Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 6 of Patrick (Paddy) Cowan, Oaklea Wood, Welwyn, Herts, formerly Winchmore Hill, London and Clonturk, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Paddy. Paddy will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Mary and Tara, sons in law Paddy and Frank, six grandchildren Anna, Katie, Emily, Grace, Charlotte and Anthony, his brother Tommy, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass (max 25 persons) will take place at 11 am on Thursday, October 22 in the Church of Our Lady & Saint Dominic, Killyon, followed by burial in the Cemetery of Saint Finian’s Church, Clonard, Co Meath. The funeral cortège will leave his daughter Tara Hevey’s house, Hill of Down, at 10.40am on Thursday morning. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/MeathFuneralsLive. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the MND Association. For those who would like to attend but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. House Private at all times, please.

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 20 of Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, son Barry, daughters Edel and Sarah, sons-in-law Declan and Gerard, grandchildren Lochlann and Daniel, sister Sheila, nephew Padraig, niece Aine, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff, on Friday morning, October 23 arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Patsy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo. You may leave a message on the online Condolence link on RIP,ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Mary Dermody, Balrath, Castletown Finea, Westmeath / Ranelagh, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Crosse, on Sunday, October 18 of Mary Dermody, Ranelagh, Dublin and formerly of Balrath, Castletown-Finea, Co Westmeath. She will be sadly missed by her loving family; her mother Margaret, brothers John, Brendan and Gerard; sisters-in-law Catriona and Marlyn; nephews Brian and Sean, aunt Mai, cousins, relatives and friends. May Mary rest in peace.

Removal from her brother Brendan’s residence on Thursday, October 22 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. House private please.

Mary’s funeral will take place in line with the latest Government and HSE advice and regulations. The funeral ceremony will be live-streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSGayu6O6D4. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie