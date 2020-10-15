Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 15, 2020

Mary Tiernan (née McGarahan), Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 14 of Mary Tiernan (née McGarahan), Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim and formerly of Drumlea, Drumreilly, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents; Patrick and Catherine, her husband; John and brother; Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family her daughters; Catherine, Josephine and Teresa, sons-in-law; Enda, Willie and Paudge, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Marie, niece; Julie, nephew; Neil, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at her residence with Funeral on Saturday, October 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Ciaran Duffy, Corry, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his wife Lynne and wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield, on Monday, October 12 of Ciaran Duffy, Chapel en le Frith, High Peak, Derbyshire and formerly of Corry, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his infant son Nathan and his father Jimmy. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Lynne, his treasured children Niamh and Lorna, mother Alice, brother David, sisters Yvonne and Sinead, brothers-in-law Neil, Carlos, and Sean, sister-in-law Annemarie, his nieces and nephews Adam, Jessica, Lara, Dara, Rian and Caelan, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Private funeral to be held at a later date in Chapel en le Frith.

The family appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Those who would like to leave their personal messages can do so on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

