Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Naas Hospital, on Sunday, October 4 of Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Longford and The Curragh. Beloved wife of Cyril. Devoted mother of Amanda, Cyril Junior and Samantha. Adoring grandmother of Eoghan, Ellen, Cormac and Merryn. Cherished sister of Mick and the late Martin and Bridget. Sadly missed by her devoted husband, children, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Lisa, sisters-in-law Mary, Rita and Marie, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, for family and close friends from 4pm on Wednesday, October 7 with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 8 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed at longfordparish.com on Thursday morning from 11am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie