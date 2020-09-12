Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 12, 2020

Mary Duignan (née Donnellan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The very sad death occurred on Saturday, September 12 of Mary Duignan (nee Donnellan), Malahide and formerly Lanesboro, Co Longford. Mary fought a long illness with great dignity but passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her heartbroken family. Very sadly missed by her husband Noel, three children James, Clare and Anna, sons in law Neill and Mel, James's partner Ash, three adoring grandchildren Joe, Ben and Molly, large family of brother and sisters, brother and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mary fought her illness right up to the very end of her long journey and still had her caring and witty nature.

House private. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 15 in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave your condolences in the section on RIP.ie or send on their condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Dymphna Reilly (née Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the loving care of her daughter Celene surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 11 of Dymphna Reilly, (nee Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloone. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen, her brothers; John Francis, Joe, Brian, Gerald Christopher, Frank, Jim and Vincent, her sisters; Brigid Frances, Maggie, Mary Theresa, Philomena, Madge, Mary Clare, Carmel, Trudy and Bernadette.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving children; Michael Jr (New York), Celene, Stephen, Priscilla (New York), Kephas, and Jason, her partner Seán, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Des (USA), Kevin (USA), Declan (Cloone), her sisters; Agnes Bulger (USA), Fidelma (USA) and Josephine (Limerick), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Michael Reilly (Sr), relatives, close friends and neighbours.May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence from 4pm on Sunday, September 13, to family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 14 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Dymphna’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid-19 restrictions, can leave a personal message of Condolence in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Dymphna’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://Churchtv/Cloone.html

Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff at St Eithne's Respite Centre, Tulsk, on Friday, September 11 of Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving Mam of her son Michael (London) and her daughter Josephine (Birmingham). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law May, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Kieran and Chloe, great-grandchildren Leo and Luca, brother Michael (Waterford), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Evelyn's Funeral Mass is private to family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Condolences may be left here on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Kitty (Kathleen) Kelly, Cornapark, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, with courage and dignity, in the loving care of the nurses and staff in St Therese's Unit at St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, September 10 of Kitty (Kathleen) Kelly, Cornapark, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Stephen and Annie and her twin sister Nancy (Sr. Catherine). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Jimmy and Pat, sisters-in-law Mary and Angela, nieces Annmarie, Linda, Ciara, Elaine and Patricia, her nephews Paul, John, Aidan and Ciaran, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday afternoon, September 12 from the home of her brother Pat in Cornapark to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm which will be private and limited to 50 close family and friends in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in Edgeworthstown Cemetery. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date.

Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Patient Care Fund care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or any family member.

Brendan Fallon, Whitehall, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, September 8 of Brendan Fallon, Whitehall, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Nora and son Jarlath. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his partner Yvonne, son Kevin, daughter Martina, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandsons Daniel, Oran, Donnacha and Iarla, granddaughter Poppy, brothers Oliver USA & Gerry, sister Teresa (USA), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow Government Guidelines and with support and agreement of the Family, Brendan’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will depart from his home on Saturday afternoon, September 12 at 1.45pm, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm followed by interment in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Samuel McCord, Knockanboy, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, September 9 of Andrew Samuel McCord, Knockanboy, Longford. Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his mother Gillian, father Charles, brother John, grandparents Albert and Clodagh, aunts Doris, Shirley, Louise and Blanche, uncles Jonathan, Philip, Albert and Glenn, cousins Daena, Nathan, Keelan, James, Matthew, Jessica, Caroline, Hudson and Caleen, relatives, work colleagues and many friends. “Peace perfect peace.”

Andrew’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday, September 12 at 1.30pm to arrive at St Catherine's Church, Ballymacormack for Funeral Service at 2pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 50 close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Dillon, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, to the inexpressible grief of his heartbroken family, on Tuesday, September 8 of John Dillon, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Beloved husband of June (née Delaney) and adored father of Audrey (Connor), Mary (O'Halloran) and Anne-Marie (Gleeson), sons-in-law Thomas, Michael and Gerard, cherished grandchildren Roísín, Ultan, Seán, and Niall, brother Thomas (Athlone), sister Betty (Athlone), mother-in-law Brigid, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House private, please.

Bernard (Bernie Mac) McDermott, Drumerkane, Carrigallen, Leitrim, H12 NN52

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice Sligo, on Thursday, September 10 of Bernard (Bernie Mac) McDermott, Drumerkane, Carrigallen, Leitrim, H12 NN52. Sadly missed by his sisters Isobel (Kane) and Rose Anne (Heslin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew and niece-in-law Pat and Bernatte McDermott, Drummerkane (H12NN52) on Friday, September 11 from 12 noon until 8pm. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Remains arriving to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Saturday, September 12, for private funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice C/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

For those who would like to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid Restrictions can leave a personal message of condolence in the condolence section on RIP.ie.The family appreciate your understanding at this time.There will be a memorial mass held for Bernie at a later stage.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie