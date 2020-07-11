Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 11, 2020

Mae Tierney (née Hourican), Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, in the loving care of her family, on Friday, July 10 of Mae Tierney (née Hourican), Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband T.P and her brothers; Andrew and Pat, sadly missed by her adoring family, her children; Kathleen Miller (Newbridge), Breda Coyle (Bruce, Arva) Thomas (Gowna), Ellen (Cavan), John (Canada) and Patrick (Cavan), her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family, and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Mae's funeral will be private to family only. The funeral cortége will depart from her home to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Sunday, July 12 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan. Anyone wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so using the link on RIP.ie.

Margaret Kearney, Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, July 9 of Margaret Kearney, Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her father Thomas and mother Helen, her brothers Sean and Tom. Sadly missed by her son Lloyd, sisters, Barbara, Mary, Therese, Aine and Celine, brothers Patrick, Paul and Gerard, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins,relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (house private, please). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, July 11 at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Her funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his adoring family, on Saturday, July 11 of Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Albert. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, children; Gerald and Laura, grandchild; Gearóid, brother; John, daughter-in-law, Sharon, son-in-law, Raymond, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. RIP.

Due to HSE and Government regulations Gerry's funeral will be private to family only. His funeral cortége will be leaving his home to arrive at the church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna, on Monday, July 13 for Requiem mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gerry's funeral will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Cavan. Anyone wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so via the condolence link on RIP.ie.



Harry McInerney, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care of his wife Ena, on Friday, July 10 of Harry McInerney, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Joan, Carol Ann, Barbara, Nuala and their partners, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also deeply regretted by his brother Andy, Shannowood and sisters Kathleen and Maggie, UK. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, 4.30pm - 7pm on Saturday, July 11. Funeral Mass, in accordance with government guidance and HSE advice, on Sunday, July 12 in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery for family and close friends only. Family flowers only - donations to Palliative Care Cavan c/o any family member. You are invited to leave a personal message for Harry's family in the 'condolence' section on RIP.



Kathleen Gray (née Traynor), Ringsend Road and formerly Joy Street, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, July 9 of Kathleen Gray (née Traynor), Ringsend Road and formerly Joy Street, Dublin / Longford. Beloved wife of the late Owen and loving mother-in-law of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren Katie and Owen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins Mary Rose and P.J., extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, July 11 to St Patrick’s Church, Ringsend arriving for 10oc Funeral Mass. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings the Funeral can be attended by 50 people only. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, you may leave their personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. You may watch the Funeral Mass on the Church web link. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/iframe/169

Irene Hanlon (née Hamill), St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, July 8 of Irene Hanlon (née Hamill), St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Nicola, Tomás and Catherine. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Irene rest in peace.

Irene will repose at her home on Friday, July 10 for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday morning, July 11 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Mass will also be family and close friends only. Prior to Mass the funeral cortege will travel from St Ciaran’s Park to the Church and following Mass it will travel to the Cemetery via Church Street. Irene’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast locally on the Roscommon Parish Radio on 105.9 FM and also on Ros FM 94.6 and www.rosfm.ie.

For those who wish to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Hanlon family very much appreciate your support at this time.

