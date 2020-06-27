Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 28, 2020

Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 87th year, at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 27, of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and son Bernard. Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’ Reilly (Mullahoran), sons- in- law, daughters-in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house is strictly private please. Patrick’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 29 at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara at 12 noon followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Cara. Funeral Mass will be limited to family members only, and the family thank you for your cooperation. Those who would like to do so, are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Patrick’s funeral cortege will travel from Granard via Springstown and Toneymore to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara for Funeral Mass on June 29 for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care of Paddy during his stay with them.



Sr Aemilian Kiernan, Convent Of Mercy, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen, on Saturday, June 27, of Sr Aemilian Kiernan, Convent Of Mercy, Enniskillen, Fermanagh & Castleblaney and formerly of Clonbroney, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her devoted nieces and nephews, especially Anna, Breege and Seamus and the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen, Castleblaney and the Northern Province. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from St Michael's Church, Enniskillen at 10am on Monday, June 29. Burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery, Co Longford at 12.30pm approximately. Due to Covid-19 Regulations, The Convent and the Funeral Mass are private to the Community and Family. Rest In Peace.

