Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

John (Johnny) Owens, Arva, Cavan / Corlough, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, June 8 of John (Johnny) Owens, Arva, Cavan and formerly of Arderra, Corlough. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Rachael, brothers Gabriel & Paddy, sisters Agnes and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, close friends, relatives & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Due to current guidelines, John's Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Corlough on Thursday, June 11 at 1.30pm will be private to extended family. Those who wish may leave a message of sympathy in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support & understanding at this sad time.



Martin Corry, 10 Marion Row, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, June 8 of Martin Corry, 10 Marion Row, Ballinagh, Cavan. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, Rooskey, Roscommon / Sligo / Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at the Parochial House, Rooskey, of the Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, Rooskey, Roscommon / Sligo / Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit Mullingar, on Monday, June 8 of Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Lewis. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her in Multyfarnham and previously in Yorkshire. Dearly loved by her sons Richard and Andrew Ogden and their wives Debbie and Karen. Devoted grandmother to Callum, Ryan and Xander. Fondly remembered by her sister Pauline Cartwright, brother-in-law Dave and the wider family. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all that knew her in Yorkshire, Westmeath and beyond. May Marilyn rest in peace.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland via the link on the RIP site. Those wishing to send messages to Marilyn's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

Pauline Curran, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her own home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 2 of Pauline Curran, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary, by her niece Mary and nephew Kevin. Pauline will be sadly missed by her sister Patsy Fitzmaurice, brothers Cecil and Michael, brother-in-law Michael Fitzmaurice, sister-in-law Louise, nieces Mary (deceased), Ann, Catherine, Fiona and Barbara, nephews Kevin (deceased), Paul, Brendan, James and Stefan, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. A private cremation has taken place.

Those who wish to leave their personal messages of sympathy may do so in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.



Desmond John O'Brien, Cois Abhainn, Blackwater, Wexford / Kenagh, Longford / Arklow, Wicklow

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at U.P.M.C. Whitfield Hospital, Waterford, on Monday, June 8 of Desmond John O'Brien, late of Cois Abhainn, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and late of London / Kenagh, Longford / Arklow, Wicklow. Desmond John. beloved son of the late Brian and Marcella (Molly) and dearly loved brother of Vincent and Kathleen, treasured cousin of Eamonn Orohoe, Kenagh, Co Longford, Maureen Hamilton, Chelmsford London and Jim Orohoe, Perth, Australia. He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

We appreciate all the love and support from our family and friends, as we are legally bound to follow the guidelines set out for us by the government, it is necessary for our beloved Des to have a private funeral. If you wish you can join in the celebration of his funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday morning via http://www.arklowparish.ie/webcam/

Thank you again for your love and support at this time. Please leave your messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.



Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in the intensive care unit at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 6 of Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, her brother Michael and her parents Tom and Ellen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Ann Pocock (Sallins, Co. Kildare) and Evelyn Daniels (Kilmaley, Co. Clare), her sons Fergus (Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath) and Seamus (Calverstown, Co. Kildare), grandchildren Jane, Emer, Sarah, Kieran, Joshua, Jasmine, Eva, Andrew, Eileen, Emily, Conor and Clodagh, daughters-in-law Jeanne and Denise, sons-in-law John and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Susan's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, June 10 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance at the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Fr Vincent Connaughton's Facebook page (Vinny Connaughton).

Anne McPartland (née O'Kelly), Navan Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castlenock, on Monday, June 8 of Anne McPartland (née O'Kelly), late of Villa Park Avenue, Navan Road and formerly of Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Charlie, Anne will be sadly missed by her family Maureen (Corcullen, Galway), Mairead, Paula and Cathal, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her lifelong dear friend Anne O’Keeffe, neighbours, friends and relatives. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with the current Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral service for Anne will take place privately followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Anne’s life will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend can view the funeral service on Wednesday, June 10 at 10am www.navanroadparish.com. To leave a message of sympathy, please use the condolence link below. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Cabra 01-8389774.

