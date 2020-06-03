Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home, on Monday, June 1 of James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala (Gort na Ri, Athenry), his daughters Catherine (Tuam), Fionnuala (Athenry) and Sarah-Anne (Corrandulla), his sons-in-law Tony, Robert, Brian and Mike, his beloved grandchildren Grainne, Deirdre, Calia, Caelin, Derrin, EnLe, Danny, James, Alison and Rachel, his nine sisters and seven brothers, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, June 4. Webcam password Lakelands2018. Arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford on Friday, June 5 at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/james-seamus-creegan/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. May he Rest In Peace.

Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Monkstown, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the hands of the excellent nursing staff at Blackrock Hospice, on Tuesday, June 2 of Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Seapoint, Co Dublin, formerly Raheny, Dublin 5 and Gowna, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Caroline, truly wonderful father to Barry and Shane, and brother to the late Brendan. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers (Paddy, Charlie, Benny, Martin & Sylvie), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the exceptional care staff at Rehab Group, extended family and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace. ‘He’ll be sorely missed but happily remembered’.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place. The hearse will be passing Seapoint Avenue at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 8. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to recent restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences Section’ on www.RIP.ie.

Mary Greally (née Kearney), Forgney, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, May 29 of Mary Greally (née Kearney), Forgney, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, her son Francis, her brothers Joe and Mike, grandson Sean, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 3 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. In keeping with government guidelines, the funeral will be private please. Please use the condolence book on RIP.ie if desired. Donations to Alzheimer's Association Ireland if desired.

Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, in his 90th year, on Saturday, May 30 of Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary-Anne and his sisters Elizabeth, Betty, Mary and Kathleen. Sonny will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Johnny (USA), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers. May he rest in peace.

Due to current government restrictions, funeral mass will take place at a later date. House private, please. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident at his farm, on Thursday, May 28 of John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford and formerly of Corboy, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his parents Eamonn and Helen Harte, John’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (nee Kenny) and his daughters Marie, Sarah, Clare and Edel; his daughter's partners Andrew, John and Tom; his brothers Brendan, Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Paul; his sisters Helen, Anne, Geraldine Cullen and Mary Morrissey. John will be dearly missed by his wide circle of friends in the ploughing, vintage and farming communities, his neighbours, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family respectfully requests that the house remain private. There will be a time to honour John’s memory in a more fitting way in the future. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Cancer Society. Please feel free to sign the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, May 29 of Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford and formerly Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her devoted husband John (Eamon), she will be deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Aoife, son-in-law Greg, brothers Pat and Micheal, sisters Pauline, Anne, Cait, Martha, and Philly, close companion Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note, that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Lita’s funeral Mass will take place in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Athlone, on Wednesday morning, June 3 at 11am, but will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Lita’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11am on churchservices.tv/athlone

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland.

Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Monday, June 1 of Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumbore, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parent's William and Anne and her sisters; Sr. Celine and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers James (Sligo) and Pat (Cloone), sisters-in-law; Mary and Doreen, nieces; Ursula, Aine, Marie Thérèse and Angela, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12 RF78 on Wednesday, June 3 2020 with prayers at 5pm followed by cremation.

In compliance with Government and HSE Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary's repose and cremation will be strictly private to family members only please.

A celebration of Mary's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family below in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie if you so wish. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.

