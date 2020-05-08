Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 8, 2020

James McKeon, Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Tuesday, May 5 of James McKeon, Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford. Beloved son of Rita and the late Sean. James will be forever missed by his mother Rita, brother Fergal, sister-in-law Margaret, his adored niece Ciara and nephew Sean, aunt, uncle, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace James.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, James's funeral mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Friday, May 8 in the presence of his family only please. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road, we will leave from the The Holy Trinity Church at 1pm, travelling via James's home in Lissameen to his final resting place in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, or you can leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time.

Bernard (Barney) Gumley, Crossdoney Rd, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, May 6 of Bernard (Barney) Gumley, Crossdoney Road, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Frank & Theresa , brothers Paul & Patrick & his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Thomas, Noel & Frank, sisters Roseann, Bernie, Valerie , Geraldine , Jackie, Theresa & Kathleen, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Anyone who would like to have attended the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial mass to celebrate Barney’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his devoted family, on Monday, May 4 of Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Una, his children Ber, Debbie, Joan, Michael and Laura, grandchildren Amy, Lynsey, Andrew, Ben, Dan, Lucy, Anna, Jane and Michael, sons-in-law Seamus, Matt and Barney, daughter-in-law Ally, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie



Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 98th year, on Monday, May 4 of Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her 1st husband Richard Hanlon, her late husband James (Shameen) O'Connor and her son Eugene and her daughter Martina. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maureen, Carole, Elizabeth and Valerie, her son Jimmy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie