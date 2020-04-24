Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 24, 2020

Sean Farrell, France, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, April 23 of Sean Farrell, France, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Tom, sisters Molly, Sr Laurence, Ellen and Sr Gertrude. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.



Shane Halton, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, at home, on Wednesday, April 22 of Shane Halton, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan. Fondly remembered by his heartbroken parents John Francis and Therese. Sadly missed by sister Rachel, brothers Aodhgan, Cian and Luke, grandmother Olive, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friend Aine, and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government and HSE advice, Shane's funeral will be for family members only. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie. The Halton Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

May Shane Rest in Peace.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



Kathleen Gibney (née Donohoe), Legwee, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, April 23 of Kathleen Gibney (née Donohoe), Legwee, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John and sister Rita. Sadly missed by her loving children Aine, Sean and Kathleen, brothers and sister Sean, Oliver and Sr Rosemary, her five grandchildren, daughter-in-law Paula, Kathleen's partner Tatsu, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In compliance with government advice Kathleen's Funeral Mass will take place in private in St. Joseph's Church Loughduff on Saturday, April 25 at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Kathleen's Funeral Mass on the Facebook page of Mullahoran Parish Churches.

Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her close family and the caring and dedicated staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Friday, April 24 of Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Loyal and loving sister to Basil, Mignone and Joy and predeceased by Fay, Violet, Robert and Joan. Maude will also be very sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the current Government restrictions at this time, Maude’s funeral will take place privately. A memorial service to celebrate Maude’s life will be held at a later date. Maude’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please leave a message in the condolences book at the bottom of this page. House private please. Resting in heavenly peace.

Sean Gaffney, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the care of his loving family, on Friday, April 24 of Sean Gaffney, Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Dinny and Kathleen, his wife Kathleen and daughter Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving children Antoinette, Niall, Siobhan, Laura and Denise, sons-in-law Brendan and Francis, daughter-in-law Catherine, Denise’s partner Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Sean rest in peace.

To comply with government Covid-19 regulations and church directives, Sean’s funeral will be held privately, attended by immediate family. House private at all times, please. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but cannot do so due to current restrictions, may leave a message for the family at the Condolences link on RIP,ie. A memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.

John Joseph Lee, Riverview House, Monaparson, Mourneabbey, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, on Monday, April 20 of John Joseph Lee, Riverview House, Monaparson, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Cork and Longford. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Inge) and much loved father of Mark. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers, sisters, Mark's partner Susan, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

In an effort to follow best practice and guidelines, John Joseph's funeral will be private. The family wishes to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Messages of sympathy may be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.



James (Seamus) Farrelly, Potahee, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, April 13 of James (Seamus) Farrelly, New York and formerly of Potahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. He will be remembered fondly by his loving wife Shiela, their children: son Sean and daughter-in-law Denise, son Dr. James, MD. and daughter-in-law Laura, and four granddaughters Corrinne, Eden, Juliet & Quinn. He will also be missed by his silbings Briget O'Rourke, Rose Shaughnessy, Mary Bolderston, Eilleen Farrell, Padraig and Frank Farrelly, Cavan, in addition to many nieces, nephews and family members. He was predeceased by two brothers, Sean and Ted.

In light of the restriction in place due to the current pandemic, the family will not be having a Funeral Service at this time. There will be a Memorial Mass to honour Seamus with the support of his family and friends at a later time. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly / Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 20 of Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly and formerly of Coole, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Agnes. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary, daughter Sinead (Glennon), son Tom, their partners David and Julie, adoring grandchildren Katie, Mia and Sophie, brother Eamon, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings , Brendan’s funeral will take place privately .Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Brendan’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, Longford.

