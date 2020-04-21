Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly / Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 20 of Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly and formerly of Coole, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Agnes. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary, daughter Sinead (Glennon), son Tom, their partners David and Julie, adoring grandchildren Katie, Mia and Sophie, brother Eamon, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings , Brendan’s funeral will take place privately .Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Brendan’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, Longford.

Joan Black (née Devlin), St Albans, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, April 17 of Joan Black (née Devlin), St Albans , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford and late of London. Predeceased by her mother Mary. Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her father Thomas, sons Carl, Ashley and Luke, sister Marie (Clyne), brothers Gary and Martin, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Joan’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Joan’s life will take place at a later date. The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at 11am on Monday, April 20 on the St Mel’s Cathedral live stream, please go to www.longfordparish.com



Frank McGinty, Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, April 18 of Frank McGinty, Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Shaw) and adored father of Paul and Clare. Frank will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Mary and Collette, mother-in-law Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie on Monday April 20, at 12 noon.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Frank's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.



Margaret Carr (née Fagan), Geehanstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, with her family and in the loving care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, April 17 of Maggie Carr (nee Fagan), (Geehanstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly Gilbertstown, Castlepollard. Beloved wife of Eugene, cherished mother of Sinead, Debbie and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Eileen, Nancy, Bridget and Marie, brothers Michael, Sean and Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government advice, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Personal messages for the family can be left in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

