Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 30, 2020

Matthew Gormley, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Malahide, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Grange Care Centre, Southall, London, on Friday, March 20 of Matthew Gormley, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Malahide, Dublin. Matthew, formerly of Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, children Gerard, Lucille, Matthew, Romuald and Jean and also his sisters, brothers, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Matthew will be cremated on April 6 in London and the family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Matthew’s life at a later stage.

Conor Connelly, Moorock Lodge, Ballycumber, Offaly / Creggs, Roscommon



The sudden passing occurred on Saturday, March 28 of Conor Connelly, near his home in Moorock, Ballycumber (formerly Creggs, Roscommon). Adored husband and beloved father, devoted son and brother, accomplished footballer and solicitor, true gael and valued friend to many. Much loved and sadly missed by his adoring wife Claire, beloved children Caragh, Rossa and Owen, his parents Jimmy and Nora, brothers Robert, James and Darragh, sister Sharon, their wives and partners, his parents-in-law Stephen and Aggie, brothers-in-law Colm and Stevie, sisters-in-law Magali and Amy, and all his beloved nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Due to the current government restrictions, the funeral must be immediate family only. A remembrance and celebration of Conor's packed full and joyful life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so. Those wishing to pay their respects, but who cannot due to the restrictions, can leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie.

Codladh sámh, grá mo chroí ... Sleep well my dearest love.

Angela Stroker, Bellview, Mullingar, Westmeath / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Saturday, March 28 of Angela Stroker, Bellview Heights, Mullingar and formerly of The Crossroads, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Francis (Sligo), sister-in-law Bríd, nieces Aoife, Jennifer and Suzanne, relatives and friends. May Angela Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Angela’s funeral will be private to family and close friends. We understand that people would like to convey their sympathies to the Stroker family and we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to do this.

Shane Conlon, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in his home, on Thursday, March 26 of Shane Conlon of New York City, NY and formerly Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Loving son of the late Sean and Olive Conlon, Shane will be sadly missed by his sister Lisa, aunts and uncles Philomena (Phil) Lavin, Thomasina and Tommy Padden and Pauric Padden, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo Cemetery when travel restrictions are lifted and it is safe to congregate.

Dr James A (Fonso) Jordan, Main Street, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton of Dr James A (Fonso) Jordan, Main Street, Dromahair, Leitrim. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family only. A memorial Mass for Fonso will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton Comfort Fund, care of Fowley's Funeral Home Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

Fr Charles Brady, Gurteen, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Sacramento, on Wednesday, March 25 of Fr Charles Brady, retired Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Sacramento, California, native of Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his Bishop, brother priests and former parishioners and many good friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Kate, his brother Paddy and his wife Lily, his sister Beesie McCarthy and her husband Mick, his brother Philip and his wife Marie, his brother Thomas and his brother in law John Conefrey.

Fr Charlie will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (Commagh, Moyne), brothers James and his wife Madeline (Portarlington), John Joe and his wife Margaret (Gurteen), Gerard and his wife Maureen (Castleknock), Fr Vincent (California), Donal and his wife Mary (Longford), sister in law Angela and his 55 nieces and nephews. Fr Charlie’s funeral will take place in California.

A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. May He Rest in Peace.

A personal message for the family can be recorded in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, following a brief illness at Cavan Regional Hospital, on Friday, March 27 of Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters; Bridgie Wynne and Eileen Kelly (Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim), Margaret Curran ( New Jersey), her loving brother; Very Reverend Monsignor James P. Curran ( New Jersey), her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of neighbours, relatives and friends. May Mary Jo Rest in Peace.

In accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings regarding Covid-19, Mary Jo's Funeral Mass and burial will be held in private with just immediate family. A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary lady and friend.

Due to the present restrictions please feel free to leave your personal message of sympathy for the family by selecting the "Condolences" option on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.



Sean Walsh, Palmerstown, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, March 28 of Sean Walsh, Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, sons Sean Jnr., Aidan and Anthony, daughters Caroline (Byrne) and Stephanie (Doyle), his grandchildren Ciaran, Neil, Alex, Eva, Sophie, Sarah and Saoirse, his brother Vincent, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

A private burial will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions are unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Maureen Whyte (née Early), Moyrath, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, March 26 of Maureen Whyte (née Early), Moyrath, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Terry, her infant son James, her brothers Tommy and Eddie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Pat (Kinnegad), Catherine McCarthy (Kentstown), Tom, Terry (Ballymore), Gerry (Legan), Liz Compton (Rooskey), Rose Burke (Legan), Pascal (Ballymore) and Bernie Mollaghan (Drumlish), her sister Ciss (St. Camillus), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Carmel (USA), cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Maureen's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

Nuala Connaughton, Littleton, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday, March 27 of Nuala Connaughton, Littleton, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her brother Sean, sister-in-law Rosaleen, niece Breda, nephews Paul, Sean and Enda, her first cousin Mary Donlon, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

