Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 14, 2020 - evening

Kathleen Farrell (née Kilduff), Cartrongarrow, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, March 13, of Kathleen Farrell (née Kilduff), Cartrongarrow, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son Garret. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth and Margaret (Ballinalee), her sons Peter, James, Tom (Ferefad), Joe and Nicholas, grandchildren Gerard, Nichola, Aishling, Killian and Andrea, Fergal, Katie, Diarmuid, Emma, Donncha, Caoimhe and Aoibheann, son-in-law Padraig, daughters-in-law Mairead, Margaret, Jean and Carmel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

In compliance with government guidelines on Covid-19, Kathleen's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family is grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private.



Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford, N39 VX97 / Annagary, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, March 14, of Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford, N39 VX97 and formerly of Annagry, Donegal. Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila (nee Hagney). Sadly missed by his daughters Eileen and Maryann, sons Daniel, Liam and Michael, grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Willie, sister-in-law Sarah, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Maryann's residence (N39 VX 97) this Sunday afternoon, March 15 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Due to the current circumstances regarding Covid-19 and the guidelines laid down by the government the family totally understand if people are unable to attend.

John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, March 12 of John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Margitta. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Geraldine McCormack (Ballymore), brothers Martin (Glack, Longford) and Peter (Teffia Park), sisters-in-law Nancy and Sandra, brother-in-law Toss, stepson Andreas and his wife Janette, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and good friends in Germany and Longford. May he rest in peace.

Funeral to take place in Germany. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Longford.

Martina O'Hagan (née Gilgan), Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at The General Hospital, Cavan, on Friday, March 13, of Martina O'Hagan (née Gilgan), Kilcogy, Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Nicky, children Donella (Lonergan), Clive and Ronan, adored grandchildren Ayeisha, Zarah-Mai and Ellie, son-in-law Alan, Clive's partner Siobhan, Ronan's partner Pamela, sister's Helen, Claire, Monica, and Carmel, brothers Gerry, John, Paddy, and Brian, brother's in law, sister's in law, family friend Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village, (N39WID6) on Saturday evening, March 14 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 15 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran N39HN84) at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. People are requested to follow HSE Covid-19 guidelines.



Marcella Bohan (née Corcoran), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon, N41 DT68

The death occurred on Friday, March 13, of Marcella Bohan (nee Corcoran), Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Gerry and son Darren, mother Mary Teresa, brothers PJ and Pete, sister Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (N41 DT68) on Sunday, March 15 from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 16 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Marcella's Funeral Mass is confined to family members only. The family are very grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to sympathise at a later date. All enquiries to Tullys Funeral Directors (086-8149510).

Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the care of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, March 13, of Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim, retired parish priest of Glenfarne, and son of the late Michael and Bridget Quinn, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, James and Peter, his sisters Sr Eileen Quinn and Kathleen (Murphy). Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Theresa Frazer and Sr Mary Loyola, sisters in law Mary Devine Quinn and Mary O’Mahoney Quinn and brother in law Pat Murphy and his long serving housekeeper Tilly Cassidy, his nieces, nephews, extended family, his brother priests, his parishioners in Glenfarne and the other parishes he served in and his wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne (F91AE22) on Sunday, March 15 from 1 pm to 6pm, when there will be an opportunity for people to file past his coffin, keeping a social distance and without sympathising or touching the coffin in accordance with best practice recommended by HSE at this time. His funeral Mass, which will take place on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church in Glenfarne, will be private in accordance with the wishes of the HSE at this time, with a maximum of seven priests concelebrating the Mass. The burial will take place to the adjoining cemetery immediately after the Mass. Family flowers only.



Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, March 10, of Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle, sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Sheila Spoden (Pennsylvania USA), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Meegan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael ‘Mick’ Quinn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) on Saturday, March 14 from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning, March 15 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions there will be a book of condolence available for people to sign at St Michael's Church Bornacoola from 1 pm Friday or you can send a personal WhatsApp message to the family on 087 9075258. Please follow Government advice regarding public gatherings.



Phyllis Kelly (née Murphy), Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, March 13, of Phyllis Kelly (née Murphy), Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan. Wife of the late Connie Kelly, sister of the late Seamus Murphy, Sean Murphy, Carmel Heerey and Bea McDonald. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Deirdre, Breda and Olivia and her son Conor, sons-in-law, Damien, Conway and Rafal, daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren, Aoife, Aisling, Blanaid, Oisin, Caoimhe, Eimear, Katie, Ryan and Danny, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. May Phyllis Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, March 14 with Funeral Mass at 12.30 on Sunday, March 15 in St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent with burial afterwards in Ballinacree cemetery.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with HSE guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Phyllis’s family we encourage you to adhere to the HSE guidelines.

