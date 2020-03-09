Deaths in Longford - Monday March 9

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, March 7, 2020 of Rosaleen Kelly (nee Egan), Rooskey, Bealnamulla, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Bernie, sisters Elizabeth and May and brothers Patrick and Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann Marie (Home), Padraig (Athenry), Ben (Home) and Enda (Ardkeenan), sister Annie, daughters in law Mary, Maura and Viola, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell (Eircode N37 EK88) on Monday evening, March 9 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid's Church, Drum. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, March 10 at 12 Noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland.