Deaths in Longford - Wednesday March 4

Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin/ Mohill, Leitrim, suddenly at home.



Beloved brother of Malachy, P.J.,John, Bernard, Maria, Philomena and Sheila; sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.



Funeral service to take place on Friday afternoon, March 6 at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross (followed by cremation). "May he rest in peace".



Margaret Carley (née McGrath), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The recent death has occured on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 of Margaret Carley (nee McGrath), Glenview, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath and native of Ballylanders, Co. Limerick. Margaret died peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar.



Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Aidan, son-in-law Jimmy Brown, her brothers John and Paddy. Margaret will be sadly missed by her son Martin, daughters Josephine Brown (Ballyjamesduff), Mairead Boyhan (Turin), Deirdre Daly (Castlepollard), Fionnuala Neary (Longford), Bernadette Gavigan (Fore), brothers Jerry and Dan, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Cormac and Mason, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.



Reposing at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, March 4 from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock, followed by prayers and removal to St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Evelyn Connellan (née Grier), Askeaton, Limerick / Longford



The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 of Evelyn Connellan (nee Grier), late of Askeaton, Co. Limerick and formerly of Clonbroney, Co. Longford, very peacefully at home after a long illness.



Evelyn, predeceased by her late husband, Brian. She will be greatly missed by by her children John, Mary, Francis, Lorette (Jackson) and Brian, grandchildren Eoin, Tony, Orla, sister Mary Sullivan (Ballinalee) and brother Henry (in Perth Western Australia), sister in law Sr M Gerard LCM (Pretoria South Africa), nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and carers. May she Rest In Peace.



Reposing in Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, Co. Limerick V94 K598 on Wednesday, March 4 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Thursday, March 5 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in to Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.



Patrick (Paddy) Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 NH29



The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Patrick (Paddy) Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford N39 NH29, suddenly at Saint James Hospital, Dublin.



Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie, his brother Noel and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Colette and David, their partners Emma, Paul and Nicola, grandchildren Senan, Darcie and Elliot, brothers Jackie, Jodie, Bernie, Billy, Tony and Brendan, sister Nora, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.



Reposing at the family home at Ballagh (Eircode: N39NH29) on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 o'clock mid-day. Removal on Thursday morning, March 5 to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.



Thomas (George) O'Reilly, Hill View, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, N39 DD29

The recent death has occurred on Monday, February 24, 2020 of Thomas (George) O'Reilly, Hill View, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, N39 DD29, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar.



Predeceased by his wife Peggy and daughter Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving family - daughter Jenny, sons Mick and Sean, brother Anthoney, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.



Reposing this Thursday, March 5 at his residence (N39 DD29) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 6 at noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Abbeyshrule, followed by burial in local cemetery.

Michael Reynolds, Cloonamahon Centre, Collooney, Sligo, F91 WV66 / Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Michael Reynolds, Cloonamahon Centre, Collooney, Sligo, F91 WV66 and formerly of Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim.



Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rita. Michael will be greatly missed and remembered with much love and affection by his sisters Regina Clohessy (Dublin), Helen McKenna (Ballinamuck) and Edel McWeeney (Mohill), brothers-in-law Mick, Martin and Padraic, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends and the wonderfull Cloonamahon Community. May He Rest In Peace.



Reposing at Cloonamahon Centre on Wednesday, March 4 from 5pm to 8pm. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, March 5 in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice C/o Rowley Funeral Directors.