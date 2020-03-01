Deaths in Longford - Sunday, March 1, 2020

Mai Greene (née Crossan), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, February 27, of Mai Greene (nee Crossan), Longford town, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and their son TJ. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Marie (Reynolds) and Roisin (Nevin-Greene), son Seamus Og, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law, sons -in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday, March 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday, March 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Internment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St John’s Oncology Ward, Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. House private.

Elizabeth (Dolly) Kearney (née Rowe), Slieveboy, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 102nd year, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of all of the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Saturday, February 29, of Elizabeth (Dolly) Kearney (née Rowe), Slieveboy, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie Sheridan and Paddy Kearney; much loved mother of Mary, Michael, Jim and Louise. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Sinead, Vincent, Fiona, Colm, Kevin and Stephen, her darling great-grandchildren Isla and Charlotte, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Carmel and Bernie, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Louise’s residence at Beech Drive, Mullingar on Monday, March 2, from 4pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 3, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Maple Court Nursing Home, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

Margaret Peggy McCrann (née Cosgrove), 9 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 28, of Margaret Peggy McCrann (née Cosgrove), 9 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John (Gusty) McCrann and her sons Declan and Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, March 1 from 3pm - 7pm. Remains to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Monday morning. March 2 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial to the local cemetery.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.

Julia Smith, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, aged 100 years, on Friday, February 28, of Julia Smith, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan and late of Lisenanagh.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe and son Sean. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter-in-law Mary, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Bruskey. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Mark Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Cavan, A82 F409 / Dublin



The death occurred, tragically, on Thursday, February 27, of Mark Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Cavan, A82 F409 / Dublin. Beloved son of Tony and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ruth, Louise and Suzanne, brothers Charles and Joseph, brothers-in-law Tossie and David, sisters-in-law Edel and Ciara, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday, March 1 to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. House Private to family on Sunday morning, please.

Bridie Denneny (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The General Hospital Cavan surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 27, of Bridie Denneny (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her sister Peggy (Leddy). Sadly missed by her husband Oliver, daughters Olive (Tierney), Yvonne (Wallkup) Anne Marie (O'Shannon), son Dermot, brothers Seamus and Martin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Kitty, brother's-law, sister's-in-law, The nurses and carers from The Lisdarn Unit, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 10 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to friends of The Lisdarn Unit Cavan c/o the undertaker or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie