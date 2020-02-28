Deaths in Longford - Friday, February 28, 2020 - evening

Mai Greene (née Crossan), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, February 27, of Mai Greene (nee Crossan), Longford town, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and their son TJ. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Marie (Reynolds) and Roisin (Nevin-Greene), son Seamus Og, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law, sons -in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday, March 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday, March 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Internment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St John’s Oncology Ward, Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. House private.

Julia Smith, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, aged 100 years, on Friday, February 28, of Julia Smith, Arkill Place, Ballinagh, Cavan and late of Lisenanagh.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe and son Sean. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter-in-law Mary, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, February 29 from 11am until 4pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey, at 7pm on Saturday evening, February 29 travelling via Lisenanagh. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Mark Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Cavan, A82 F409 / Dublin



The death occurred, tragically, on Thursday, February 27, of Mark Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Cavan, A82 F409 / Dublin. Beloved son of Tony and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ruth, Louise and Suzanne, brothers Charles and Joseph, brothers-in-law Tossie and David, sisters-in-law Edel and Ciara, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent (A82 F409), on Saturday, February 29, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday, March 1 to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. House Private to family on Sunday morning, please.

Paul Fay, Main Street, Granard, Longford, N39 FD27 / Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Wednesday, February 26, of Paul Fay, Main Street, Granard, Longford, N39 FD27 / Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his loving wife Carmel, and his brothers Páid and Colm. Greatly missed by his loving sons Paulfrancis and Darren, daughter Sínead, brothers Tony, Danny and Tom, sisters Sheila Kilkenny, Ann Donohoe, sister in-laws brother in-laws nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Granard, on Saturday, February 29 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkille new cemetery Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Injured Jockeys Fund c/o Mastersons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bridie Denneny (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The General Hospital Cavan surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 27, of Bridie Denneny (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her sister Peggy (Leddy). Sadly missed by her husband Oliver, daughters Olive (Tierney), Yvonne (Wallkup) Anne Marie (O'Shannon), son Dermot, brothers Seamus and Martin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Kitty, brother's-law, sister's-in-law, The nurses and carers from The Lisdarn Unit, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at The McMahon Funeral Home Farnham Road, Cavan on Saturday evening, February 29 from 3pm until 5pm for family, carers and close friends. Removal arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to friends of The Lisdarn Unit Cavan c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Catriona McCahill, Drumury, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan, surrounded by her loving family and the staff of St Christopher’s Hospice, on Thursday, February 27, of Catriona McCahill, Corlismore, Ballinagh. Predeceased by her father Thomas. Sadly missed by her sorrowed mother Kathleen, sisters Mairead, Lorraine, brothers James, Raymond, and Mossie, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, uncles, aunts nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Saturday, February 29 followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. H12 RF78. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher's Hospice Cavan c/o Andrew Cronin, Funeral Director, or any family member. Family time on Saturday morning please. Shuttle bus from McKiernan’s Shop H12N592 to the family home at reposing time.

Michael McCormack, Berkhamsted, Herts, UK /, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Berkhamsted, on Thursday, January 23, of Michael McCormack, Berkhamsted, Herts, UK/ Ardagh, Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophie, his daughter Maisie and son Moss, his father Michael (Ardagh), brother Paul (England) and sister Alexandra O'Sullivan (Dromod), relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Memorial Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, this Saturday, February 29 at 12 noon.



Cora Scanlon (née Savage), Carrigaline, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, on Wednesday, February 26, of Cora Scanlon (née Savage), Carrigaline, Co Cork and formerly of St Mel’s Road, Longford. Loving mother of Tara, Aishling and Emmett. Sadly missed by her loving children and their father Sean, grandsons Jack, Sam, Ben, Seán, Max and Dylan, sons-in-law Brian, Ronan and Philip, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reception into Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline on Saturday, February 29 at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium. No flowers please, donation in lieu to Marymount.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie