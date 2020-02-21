Deaths in Longford - Friday, February 21, 2020

Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, February 19 of Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Bernie, Helen, Peggie, and Maura, brothers Stephen and Frank. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Friday, February 21 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, February 22 to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House private, please.

Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, February 16 of Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Dermot. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pearl, daughter Sinead O'Ferrall (Edgeworthstown), son Martin (USA), son-in-law Roderick, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Brían and Oonagh, brothers Jim, Willie, Vincent, Eugene and Emmanuel, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 21 at 11am Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode: N39 ER84). Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.



Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Leeds, England and Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Gerry, loving and devoted mother of Aine. Predeceased by her parents Teresa & Patrick Gilsenan. Sadly missed by her husband and daughter, her sisters Philomena Rafferty, Cavan, Patricia McGrath (Blackburn, England), brother Brian, Arva, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Arva; interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May She Rest in Peace.

Anthony (Tony) McGuire, Clonsura, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath / Woodford, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar in the loving care of the Doctors and Nursing staff, on Thursday, February 20 of Anthony (Tony) McGuire, Clonsura, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath/ Woodford, Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret son Anthony, sisters Bernadette, Annie & Joan, brother Hughie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces in Galway and USA relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at The Mortuary Chapel, The Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Friday evening, February 21 from 5pm. to 7pm. Removal arriving at St Mary's Church, Finea (N91VW82) on Saturday morning, February 22 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private.

