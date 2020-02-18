Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, February 17 of Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly 11 O’Callaghan’s Avenue, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Johnny & Molly, brothers, Tom & Martin. Sadly missed by his sons, Colm, Brian & Shane, grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Frank and Pat, sisters Bridie, Mary, Elizabeth, Josephine & Anne, daughters-in- law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard, Co Longford on Wednesday evening, February 19 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, February 20 at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Kildare / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 13 of Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, February 18 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Micheál Prior, Trathnóna & formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness, on Monday, February 17 of Micheál Prior, Trathnóna & formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Paddy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Molly, brothers Bernie, Patsy, Myles, Tommy & Killian, sisters Nonie, Kathleen, Bridie, Siobhán, Geraldine & Angela, his uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening, February 18 from 3pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 19 at 11am followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm.

John Corr, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, February 15 of John Corr late of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents; Bernard and Katie, brothers; Patrick and Eugene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy (Cloone) and Kathleen Steadmend (England), brothers; Frank (Dublin) and Bernard (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, February 18 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. ry.

Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Leitrim, N41 P640



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 14 of Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (former Connacht Vice President IFA). Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son in law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing hours please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Foundation c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering via the Cloone side.

Elizabeth Flynn (née Beirne), Driney, Drumcong, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the residence of her daughter Ita and son-in-law Malcolm, on Saturday, February 15 of Elizabeth Flynn (nee Beirne), Driney, Drumcong and Cornashamsogue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband James, son Padraig and daughter-in-law Myra. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Sean (Dublin) and Seamus (Drumshanbo), daughters Ita O'Dwyer (Drumshanbo), Maura (England) and Gerardine (Galway), grandchildren Kyle, Aaron, David, Colm, Luke and Enya, great granddaughter Chloe,brother Tom (Birmingham), son-in-law Malcolm, daughter-in-law Maura, Gerardine's partner Andy and Seamus' partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 18 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Drumcong with funeral afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Gumley, Farragh, Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the staff of St Vincent’s Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 of Joe Gumley, Farragh, Crossdoney, Co Cavan.

Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family at Farragh, his nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many, many friends.

Removal on Tuesday, February 18 to St Fethlimidh’s Cathedral, Kilmore, arriving for Funeral Service at 2pm, via Ballinagh. Burial following Service in Kilmore Parish Graveyard. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan, any family member or donation box in the funeral home. “Till We Meet Again”.

