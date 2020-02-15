Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 15, 2020 - evening

Kathleen (Kay) Flynn (née O’Reilly), Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford, N91 AE35 / Kilmacud, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Hazelwood, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Saturday, February 15 of Kathleen (Kay) Flynn, (nee O'Reilly), Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Co Longford and formerly of Kilmacud, Dublin, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband James Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Gráinne, son in law Stephen, grandchildren Lisa, Stephen Jnr. and Emma, brother Jack, sister Alice, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Sunday, February 16 from 3pm to 6pm and afterwards at her daughter's residence (N39 WP27), for family time only. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, Co Longford (N91 AE35), on Monday, February 17 at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Kildare / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 13 of Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening, February 17 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, February 18 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

John Corr, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, February 15 of John Corr late of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents; Bernard and Katie, brothers; Patrick and Eugene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy (Cloone) and Kathleen Steadmend (England), brothers; Frank (Dublin) and Bernard (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Monday, February 17 from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by prayers with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, February 18 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Leitrim, N41 P640



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 14 of Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (former Connacht Vice President IFA). Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son in law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday, February 16 from 3pm -7pm and on Monday, February 17 from 12 noon to 3pm followed by removal on Monday evening to St Mary’s Church, Cloone, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing hours please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Foundation c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering via the Cloone side.

