Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 23, 2020

Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, January 22, of Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Christina and by his sister Veronica (Von). Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family; sons Gerry and Colm, sister Marie, brothers Mel, Sean and Bob, daughter-in-law Jude, grandchildren Daire, Róisín, Killian and Muireann, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Friday, January 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, January 25 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moydow, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her heartbroken family in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and carers, on Wednesday, January 22, of Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her sons Damien, Shane (USA) and Jonathan, her sisters Kathleen, Julia, Chrissie and Bridie, brother in law, daughter in law Aoife, granddaughter Cara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the Regional Hospital Mortuary Chapel Mullingar this Friday, January 24 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule cemetery. House private, please. Fresh flowers only please.

Sr Elizabeth O'Neill, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Wednesday, January 22, of Sr Elizabeth O’Neill, Convent of Mercy, Longford and Reno, Nevada.

Sr Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, loyal friends and by her Mercy Community. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at The Convent Chapel, Convent Road, Longford on Thursday, January 23 from 3pm concluding with evening prayers at 5.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 24 in The Convent Chapel at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Eileen Dalton (née Reilly), Ballyreaghan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at St Camillus Nursing Centre Killucan, surrounded by her devoted family, on Monday, January 20 of Eileen Dalton (nee Reilly), Ballyreaghan, Ballinalee Co Longford and formerly of Ballymore, Granard.

Predeceased by her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Henry, son Shane, daughter Michelle (Dublin), brothers, son-in-law Cormac, Shane's fiancée Jackie, adored grandchild Bobby, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews,nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, January 23 at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee. Burial afterwards in St James' Cemetery, Clonbroney.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorman & Fox funeral directors or any family member

Ita Madden (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 of Ita Madden, (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Ita, in her 85th year, is predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her devoted family; daughters; Mary Smyth, Ita (Jnr), Bernie Mulligan, Vera, Imelda Curry and her son Raymond, sons-in-law; Jimmy, John, Tom, Sean, Martin and daughter-in-law Aileen, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan, on Friday, January 24 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of the Stroke Unit at Cavan General Hospital. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Teresa Philbin (née Gaffney), Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her Loving family, on Tuesday, January 21 of Teresa Philbin, (nee Gaffney) SRN, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and late of Legwee, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her brothers; Mick, infant brother James, and her sister Christina Ward. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Michael, brother; Hughie Gaffney, sisters; Mary Kate Crowe, and Rose Keenan (Monaghan), brother-in-law; Frank, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 23 at 12 noon in the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bó House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Monday, January 20 of Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bo House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosario, his beloved family Niall, Aaron (Drogheda) and Sinéad, daughters-in-law Breege (McGovern) & Fiona (Butterly), his dear grandchildren Mya, Romy, Grace, Darragh & Meabh, his sisters Mary (Cavan), Rose Murphy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Agnes Duncan (Kilcock), Margaret Walpole (Mohill), brothers Joe (Cavan), Noel (Dublin) & Donal (Drumree, Co. Meath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Thursday, January 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, January 21, of Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Co Cavan (Retired Garda Siochana).

Eldest son of the late Bernard & Maí Coll, Carramore, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Ruddy, Townamoyle, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Seán & Francis, daughter-in-law Sineád, his adored grand-daughter, Deirbhile, his brothers Phillip (Ennis), PJ (Roscommon) & Vincent (Portrane). His sister Christine (Kathleen) Lee (Ballinalee), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, ex-colleagues and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Thursday, January 23 until 5pm on Friday, January 24. Family time thereafter. House private please outside of reposing time. Removal to St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Friday evening, January 24 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton arriving at 3pm approximately. No flowers by request. Please donations in lieu to the Mater Foundation MIRT fund (Cancer charity) c/o Brian Fee undertaker, Ballyconnell or any family member.

Michael Fallon, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the excellent care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Tuesday, January 21 of Michael Fallon, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra and formerly of Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Loving husband of the late Margaret for more than 60 years, father of Maura and Therese and brother of the late Dominic. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Michael (Greaney) and Michael (Madden), grandchildren Paul, Liam, Michelle, Stephen and Elaine, sisters-in-law Bridie, Anna and Imelda, brother-in-law Canice, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Thursday evening, January 23 with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 24 to Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only. May he Rest in Peace.

