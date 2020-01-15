Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - evening

Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (née O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 15, of Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (nee O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Séan, daughters Sarah and Elaine (Murtagh), sons Seamus and John (Corduff), brother Matt, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sinead, her beloved grandchildren Mairead, Irene, Aoife, Grainne, Sarah-Jane, Darragh, Lauren, Seán, Cian, John and Lee, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17 at her residence from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christy (Christopher) Dann, 69 College Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, at home, in the care of his loving family, on Monday, January 13, of Christy (Christopher) Dann, 69 College Park, Longford town and formerly 15 Teffia Park, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Lena, brother Jackie, brothers-in-law Michael and Brendan Bartley.

Christy will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen, daughters Rachel, Andrea, Maria and Sarah-Jane, sister Freda Fearon (née Dann), sons-in-law Charlie, Kieran, Jason and Michael, brothers-in-law Patrick, Peter, Colm and Andy Dardis and Louis Fearon, sister-in-law Nella Moohan, grandchildren Daniel, Ciara, Niamh, Robyn and Noah, uncle Hughie Bartley, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Christy.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care and Longford Hospice Home Care Team c/o Connells Funeral Directors or any family member. Christy's home is open to family and close friends.



Philomena Slowey (née Brady), Kinard, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 13, of Philomena Slowey (nee Brady), Kinard, Legan, Longford.

Philomena will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband John, daughters Martina, Sharon, Helen and Noelle, son John, sisters Pauline and Joan, brothers Philip and Vincent, sons in law Steve, Gerry and Ollie, her adored grandchildren Jake, Clara, Joseph, Poppy and Lucas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, January 16 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legan, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. House private, please.



Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, January 14, of Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary, Angela, Michael, Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa, Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of his brother Seán, Keelagh, Mohill on Thursday, January 16 from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday, January 17 from 2pm to 5pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Eugene McCann, Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Eugene McCann (aged 56) formerly of Park Road, Longford and Mendocino County, California.

Predeceased by his parents Mel and Imelda and his little brother Baby Mel. Much loved brother of David and Catherine. Remembered with love by David, Catherine and Catherine's partner, Andrew, Eugene's nieces, Sarah and Laura, his nephew Patrick and his many, many friends in Longford. Special thanks to Eugene's close circle of friends in Mendocino County who cared for him in the last few weeks of his life. Forever grateful!

Eugene's ashes will be scattered on the mountains of Mendocino County. The place Eugene loved and did not want to leave. Et Spiritu.

Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England / Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in England , on Sunday, November 17, 2019, of Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England and formerly Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Kay will be forever missed by her loving family and friends here in Ireland and England. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Kay.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Co Longford, followed with the burial of Kay's ashes in Shrule Cemetery.



Elizabeth Keenan (née O'Rourke), Drumderg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year, surrounded by her family amidst the extraordinary care of the staff of Cottage View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, January 13, of Elizabeth Keenan, Drumderg, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim and formerly of Breffni Oils, Killeshandra, County Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply missed by her children Michael, Brendan, Joe, Maura and Martina, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 16 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Sunday, January 12 of Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Jim (Letterkenny), Ann (Longford), Willie (North Carolina), Peter (Dallas) and Brendan (Drumsna), sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mel (Killeshandra), son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, his eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Liam Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, January 16 to arrive at St, Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 10.50 for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Maura Keavney (née Mulligan), Moynehall, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 14 of Maura Keavney (nee Mulligan), Moynehall, Cavan & formerly Woodlands, Arva, Cavan.

Beloved wife of Mel & loving mother of Paddy, John & Maria. Predeceased by her brothers Monsignor Edward J Mulligan (Florida), Paddy Francis (Arva) & sister Kathleen Masterson (Navan). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Angela & Geraldine, son-in-law Richard, her adored grandchildren Lauren, Tom, Rachel, George, Harry & Lucy, sisters-in-law Catherine Reid (Aughnacliffe) & Mary Mulligan (Arva) All her relatives, neighbours & many friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Phelim, Cavan followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge.

Margaret O'Donoghue (née Peyton), Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in North Middlesex hospital, London, on Friday, January 3 of Margaret O'Donoghue (nee Peyton),Tottenham, England and formerly Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Peter (RIP) and loving mother of Peter, Timothy (Joanne), Stephen (Tayna) and James.

Margaret's remains will arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballynacargy on Friday evening, January 17 at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 18 at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie