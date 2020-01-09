Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 9, 2020

John Masterson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in his 86th year at Our Lady's Manor, Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of John Masterson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Cavan.

Predeceased by his sisters Annie and Mary B, his nephew Patsy, nieces Theresa and Blenda Mae. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandniece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, January 9 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal arriving at St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) Conlon, Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in his 93rd year in the loving care of the staff in St James’ Hospital, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 of Patrick (Packie) Conlon, Rathmines, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Helen (Lea). He will be very sadly missed by his sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Elizabeth and Ciara, his sister Elizabeth Lennon and brother John Conlon, both of Drumlish, Longford, his sister-in-law Una Conlon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his son Pat’s home on Thursday, January 9 between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 10 to The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Funeral Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital Foundation. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors 01 4516701.

Eugene Higgins, 11 Canal Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home, on Sunday, January 5, of Eugene Higgins, 11 Canal Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Willsbrooke, Coolarty, Granard, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his brothers Peter, Pat, Joe, John Joe, his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Granard, Co Longford, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Quinn, Model Farm Road, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Cork University Hospital, on Monday, January 6, 2020 of Joseph (Joe) Quinn, Model Farm Road Cork and late of Drimure Longford.

Joseph (Joe) beloved husband of Netta (nee White) and loving father of Ken, Marna, Robert, Sharon, Tracey, and Joseph, and fond grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, January 9 in the Church of St Mary and St John Ballincollig. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery. Joe’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Spinal Unit Mater Hospital Dublin for the excellent care given to him.

Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Lizzy and her son Brooklyn. Deeply regretted by her partner Jason, her daughters Tegan and Nickyanna, her sons Christopher and Tyler, her brothers and sisters James, Brendan, Barry, Breffinie, Danielle, Courtney and Belinda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her residence this Thursday evening, January 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG, on Tuesday, January 7 of Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Maureen. Survived by her aunt Kitty Devaney, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, and uncle Michael Farrell, Kilashee, Longford, cousins Teresa Fox, Francis & Sean Farrell, Winifred Folliard, Tom & Anne Devaney, boyfriend John Farrell and his sister Margaret, her dear friends Bernie Naughton & Tony Dockery, wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday, January 9 to Carniska Church to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Michael Feerick, Cullendarragh, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin with his heartbroken family by his side, on Tuesday, January 7 of Michael Feerick, Cullendarragh, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Predeceased by his infant son Micheál. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sheila, daughter Aisling, sons Gerard and Emmet, son-in-law Joe, his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Joey and Grace, sister Kathleen, brothers Martin, Richard and Andrew, mother-in-law Annie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N91 A2XD) on Friday, January 10 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Appeal, Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Donation box at the house and Church. The family have requested house private at all other times please.



Pauline (Violet) Murphy (née Doherty), Conlonstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 7 of Pauline (Violet) Murphy, (nee Doherty) Conlonstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Pauline, much loved wife of Ned, dear Mother to Ruth, Margaret, Dawn, Jean, Edward and Leon. Grandmother to Dylan, Ruby and Emily. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Pauline will be reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Friday, January 10 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to arrive home in Conlonstown, Ballynacargy. House private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am. in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery.



Valerie Hough, Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 6 of Valerie Hough, Knockroe, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her beloved father Cyril. Valerie will be forever sadly missed by her heartbroken family, mother Gretta, sister Jennifer, brother-in-law Ian, uncles, aunts, cousins - all the extended members of the Garvey and Hough families, and her many many great friends and acquaintances. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday, January 9. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Pieta House c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or by clicking HERE

Condolences can be left in private at www.gaynors.ie



Brigid (Della) McGuigan (née Murtagh), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Tuesday, January 7 of Brigid (Della) McGuigan (née Murtagh), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Peter; deeply regretted by her son Joe, daughters Mary and Ursula, brother Sean, sister Doreen (England), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Thursday, January 9 arriving for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Collinstown. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Eamon Brady, Potahee, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Tuesday, January 7 of Eamon Brady, Potahee, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Beloved husband of Sheila and cherished father of Martin, Marion, Orla and Siobhan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Elish, brothers Phelim and Joe, daughter-in-law Nicola, sons-in-law Fergal and Liam, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, extended family and large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 9 at St Michael's Church, Potahee at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Scott (née Ward), Santry, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, on Monday, January 6, of Bridget Scott (nee Ward), Santry and Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Bridget, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother to John. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday, January 10 with family in attendance from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral on Saturday, January 11 after 11.30am Mass in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road to Glasnevin Cemetery, St Paul's Section. May she rest in peace.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

