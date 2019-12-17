Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Loretta Clarke (née Quaine), Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford / Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Joseph's Hospice, Longford, on Monday, December 16 of Loretta Clarke (née Quaine), Dublin Street, Longford town and formerly of Aughnacilla, Carrickboy, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, sister Doreen, and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sisters Maisie, Gertie and Dympna, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Tuesday, December 17 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 18 at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospice c/o any family member. House private please.

Gerry Hopkins, Caltramore, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Sunday, December 15 of Gerry Hopkins, Caltramore, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Josephine and by his brother Joe.

Gerry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Nancy Arnott (London), Margaret Cresham (Castlebar), Olive Walsh (Dublin) and Maura (New York), brothers Mick (Dublin & Carrick-on-Shannon), John (Leitrim, Newtownforbes) and Thomas (Cleghill, Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, December 17 to arrive at The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of the Orchid Unit, St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, on Saturday, December 14 of Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, daughter Olive and son Brendan. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ethna (Gleeson) and Carmel (Masterson), sons in law Michael and John, brothers Paddy, Tom and Jim, sister Bernadette, grandchildren Colin, Helena, Claire, Fiona, Cathal, Ruth, Victoria and Leonard and her 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, Co Longford, for 11am Mass on Tuesday, December 17. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Madge McShane (née Davis), 30 Korum Square, Strabane, Tyrone / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane, on Sunday, December 15 of Madge McShane (née Davis), 30 Koram Square, Strabane and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Mary, Brenda, Noel and the late baby Michael, dearly loved grandmother of Martin, Barry, Lindsay, Jonathan, Judi, Keelin, Gareth and the late Fiona and sister of Mary and Rosaleen.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, December 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

